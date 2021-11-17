150 Activision Blizzard employees are planning a walkout from the organization and here's why

Activision Blizzard recently made news after 150 employees planned a walkout from the organization to force the company's CEO, Bobby Kotick, to resign from his position. The protest happened in light of recent events suggesting that Kotick was aware of sexual misconduct taking place in the organization for years.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier BREAKING: Activision Blizzard employees say they're launching a walkout today in the wake of the Wall Street Journal article detailing CEO Bobby Kotick's knowledge of sexual misconduct and harassment at the company. They're demanding that Kotick be replaced BREAKING: Activision Blizzard employees say they're launching a walkout today in the wake of the Wall Street Journal article detailing CEO Bobby Kotick's knowledge of sexual misconduct and harassment at the company. They're demanding that Kotick be replaced

The discovery came to light after details of Bobby Kotick's knowledge of sexual misconduct at Blizzard were revealed in an article by the Wall Street Journal. Many creators and fellow members of the gaming industry have voiced their support for this protest.

Activision employees launch a walkout in the wake of CEO Bobby Kotick's knowledge of misconduct in the company

The stories of sexual misconduct at the Activision Blizzard headquarters are not new, as a similar protest took place earlier this year. However, the recent Wall Street Journal article detailed how the CEO was aware of these misconducts and chose to remain silent anyway. Furthermore, Kotick himself has been accused of sexual misconduct on multiple occasions.

Naturally, this enraged the employees, who have now issued a protest against the CEO and demanded that he resign from his post. On the official Twitter account, the employees stated the motive behind their walkout.

"We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO, and continue to hold our original demand for Third-Party review by an employee-chosen source. We are staging a Walkout today."

ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance @ABetterABK We have instituted our own Zero Tolerance Policy. We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO, and continue to hold our original demand for Third-Party review by an employee-chosen source. We are staging a Walkout today. We welcome you to join us. We have instituted our own Zero Tolerance Policy. We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO, and continue to hold our original demand for Third-Party review by an employee-chosen source. We are staging a Walkout today. We welcome you to join us.

Many streamers and members of the gaming industry have shown their support towards this move by Activision employees, suggesting that it is only fair for Bobby Kotick to resign or be fired after such allegations.

Stephen Barton @ComposerBarton @ABetterABK I only met Kotick once but 30 seconds was all one needed to realize that he doesn’t care about games or devs. I was just the lowly composer on one of his games but I got the impression it was a great inconvenience that he had to say hello to someone so insignificant to him. @ABetterABK I only met Kotick once but 30 seconds was all one needed to realize that he doesn’t care about games or devs. I was just the lowly composer on one of his games but I got the impression it was a great inconvenience that he had to say hello to someone so insignificant to him.

Many even showed up to support the walkout by physically being present for the protest. Heartwarming pictures of the same were shared all over Twitter.

Valentine Powell 💙🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @valentine_irl So heartened to see so many people show up to make their voices heard. Over 150 people at last count in person, and a lot more participating remotely. #actiblizzwalkout So heartened to see so many people show up to make their voices heard. Over 150 people at last count in person, and a lot more participating remotely. #actiblizzwalkout https://t.co/PdU3QrDiAK

Activision, however, has made a public statement that the claims made by Wall Street Journal against their CEO Bobby Kotick are false since the CEO has taken due action against every case of sexual misconduct that was brought to his notice. In fact, shortly after the announcement of the walkout, there was a post on the official Activision Twitter account stating their zero-tolerance policy towards harassment within the organization.

Activision Blizzard @ATVI_AB We are listening and taking action. Our ambition is to make Activision Blizzard the most welcoming and inclusive workplace in our industry – with a strict zero-tolerance policy for harassment and discrimination of any kind. ms.spr.ly/6011kbEDL We are listening and taking action. Our ambition is to make Activision Blizzard the most welcoming and inclusive workplace in our industry – with a strict zero-tolerance policy for harassment and discrimination of any kind. ms.spr.ly/6011kbEDL https://t.co/p7ZxXbdirK

As expected, this post was not received very well by the Twitterati, who were quick to call out the timing of this post. Furthermore, with the number of employees walking out from the Call of Duty Vanguard development house to protest the CEO's removal from his post, the gaming industry can only hope that the movement is effective this time around.

