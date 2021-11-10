What is Champion Hill in Call of Duty Vanguard?

Call of Duty Vanguard is yet another WWII-themed iteration from Activision and the latest to the franchise. While going back to the roots, the game follows its generic model of featuring both single-player and multiplayer.

With Call of Duty Vanguard, a new mode in multiplayer called “Champion Hill” was introduced. After going through its testing phase during the alpha and beta period, it was fully incorporated at launch.

Champion Hill in Call of Duty Vanguard is an interesting multiplayer mode that combines the battle royale concept with 2v2 and 3v3 gunfights. Some of its elements are also inspired by Warzone.

Call of Duty Vanguard: Champions Hill discussed in detail

Champion Hill is a unique mode in Call of Duty Vanguard, combining the core elements of gunfighting, battle royale, and team deathmatch. Players enter the arena as eight teams of duos or trios, where the last team standing wins. Each team battles against one another in a round-robin format.

Champion Hill involves an economic management system and is very competitive. All these battles take place across four maps, and each team has 12 lives in total. Once they reach zero, they get eliminated from the game. Before the game, players are equipped with $500 and placed in the Buy Station area containing purchasable items (killstreaks, perks, weapons, and armor).

The four maps featured in Champion Hill mode are:

Airstrip

Courtyard

Market

Trainyard

As soon as the buy round gets over, each team faces the remaining teams in the four maps featured in Champion Hill. Sixty seconds is the limit for every combat round, and every death results in the loss of lives. After the 60 seconds get over, a cash bonus of $1000 is rewarded to the team with the highest kills. However, after every few rounds, players return to the Buy Station Area to buy upgrades and equipment.

Sledgehammer Games @SHGames Here’s what’s on the menu this weekend, served up hot 🔥 Here’s what’s on the menu this weekend, served up hot 🔥 https://t.co/vrGdi2LuzL

Duos and trios will continue facing each other until two teams are left alive to battle it out, emerging as the winner. The final round lasts for 120 seconds instead of the usual 60. If a team fails to deplete the enemy’s lives, they are brought back to the Buy Station Area to purchase more upgrades to fight further.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Call of Duty Vanguard was released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar