"Don't look": Mizkif throws it back for viewers before ending Twitch stream

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo had a special treat set up for his viewers during his latest stream.

The "clout goblin" attempted to dance for his Twitch audience before ending his stream. While the original clip was deleted, unfortunately for him, people were able to save a backup and plaster it all over social media.

Mizkif dances to City Girls, gets embarrassed immediately

Mizkif is a man of many talents, but dancing is not one of them. Despite that, he was determined to throw it back for his viewers at least once, which is precisely what he did during his latest live stream.

The streamer had timed the performance so that his stream would end right as he finished dancing to City Girls' Twerkulator.

His viewers, however, were excited by the prospect of seeing the OTK founder twerking on his live stream and clipped it just in time to repost it on the Livestream Fail subreddit as well as other social media platforms.

Before dancing, Mizkif had shooed his friend and roommate, Emily "Emiru" Schunk, out of the room as he was too embarrassed to dance with her around.

After the stream ended, Rinaudo deleted clips of the incident and muted the part in the VOD with the dance.

What he didn't know, however, was that his friend and fellow OTK member Vincent "Cyr" Cyr had coincidentally joined his live stream right when he started dancing. He stared at Mizkif with an emotionless facade, exclaiming:

"Wow, this is content huh."

Mizkif reacts to Jinnytty's "Stephen Hawking Spider-man" comment

During his latest stream, Mizkif reacted to various clips, including the infamous one of Jinnytty, where she refers to a differently-abled kid in a Spider-Man costume as "Stephen Hawking Spider-Man."

As soon as Mizkif witnessed the moment, he face-palmed himself and yelled out loud:

"Oh my f***ing God! Like, what the f***! Jesus Christ." I don't believe- I can't believe that woman. It just is stupid, I don't even know what to say."

The clip of Jinnytty went viral a few days ago, with many criticizing her for her words. She had gone to a Comic-Con in Los Angeles, California, and came across a child in a Spider-Man costume seated in a wheelchair when the incident occurred.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha