Fans slam Jinnytty for referring to a differently abled child as “Stephen Hawking Spider-Man”

Korean IRL streamer Jinnytty is currently under heavy fire after some words she said during her latest livestream.

The content creator had visited a convention and was streaming people around her when she came across a child in a wheelchair and called him a "Stephen Hawking Spider-Man."

A clip of the moment was immediately shared to the Livestream Fail subreddit where people began reacting intensely.

Jinnytty's trip to Comic-Con LA goes very wrong

This weekend, Jinnytty took a trip to Los Angeles to visit Comic-Con, a yearly event revolving around comics, games and other media. Many of the con-goers dress up as various fictional characters, like Jinnytty, who went to the convention as Wonderwoman.

Jinnytty had gone to day two of the convention and was walking around the event center with her camera, livestreaming the entire thing. She spotted many people dressed in various costumes along the way, but it all went wrong after she came across a particular cosplayer.

The streamer saw a kid dressed as Spider-Man, who was seated in a wheelchair and connected to tubes. She exclaimed words of surprise which the caretaker of the cosplayer heard, and looked up at her. Jinnytty proceeded to say the following as she walked away from the boy:

"It's really cool. Like a... Stephen Hawking Spider-Man. Yeah, a Stephen Hawking Spider-Man."

Viewers of her stream immediately began sending in loads of messages. Some found it to be funny, while most were extremely confused by the comment.

After reading the messages, Jinnytty realized something was wrong. She then clarified herself, stating that there was a reason she said that:

"Is that an actual person? That was an actual person? That's my bad, I thought someone just made it. I didn't know."

Following a long pause, she lifted her hand to the camera and said the following:

"My bad, I didn't know. I actually didn't know."

The now-deleted clip blew up on the Livestream Fail subreddit, holding over 3.6k upvotes and almost 500 comments and counting, with a majority of them criticizing her for passing the comment.

Jinnytty is yet to make a formal statement addressing the situation aside from her impromptu apology made during the stream.

Fans continue to call her out for the comment, with one even comparing her to Paul "Ice Poseidon" Denino, a Twitch streamer who was known for being in similar situations where he came off as "insensitive" to viewers.

