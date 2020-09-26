Random passerby asks Twitch streamer Jinnytty out on a date on live stream

Jinnytty is a popular Korean Twitch streamer who has almost 400k followers on Twitch. She is a prominent IRL streamer and is known for her Just Chatting streams, where she interacts with viewers worldwide.

Jinnytty also has her own YouTube channel with 158k subscribers, where she posts videos of her travels and experiences across the globe. She is a frequent traveler and one of the most prominent Korean streamers, alongside HAchubby. The duo is currently on a trip to Sweden.

Recently, during a Twitch live stream, Jinny was surprised as a random passerby decided to ask her out on a date, as bemused viewers watched on.

Jinny's Swedish escapade on Twitch

During a recent IRL stream of Sweden on Twitch, a random streamer sniper is spotted interacting with Jinny, and to her surprise, he proceeds to ask her out on a date, in quite a dramatic way:

"Well, no matter what, with the Swedish Viking blood in my veins and the Allfather's blessings, I actually want to ask you out."

A visibly surprised and flattered Jinny responds:

"What! You want to ask me out?"

Her Swedish admirer goes on to reiterate his proposal:

"If you were to accept my proposal, then there are two particular ways in which this could be done."

Jinny cuts him off and stats that he's married as she notices his wedding ring. He then reveals that his wife has left him and continues to court her:

"Either I come to Stockholm again and perhaps show you something you haven't seen yet, or if you have a hand, you can come to Uppsala, where I'm from."

If that was not enough, Jinny was also subject to a somewhat overwhelming experience during her recent visit to Sweden, when an entire Viking bar welcomed her in their traditional style:

In the clip above, a man dressed in traditional attire proceeds to make an announcement, as diners looked on:

"Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Jinny and friends from South Korea and Sweden, give them a hand!"

Jinny and her friends then proceed to take their seats amidst the ruckus at the restaurant. Alongside HAchubby, Jinny too seems to be having a memorable tour of Sweden, as viewers continue to look forward to their wholesome Twitch streams.