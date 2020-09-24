Twitch streamer gets a marriage proposal while randomly walking around the streets of Sweden

HAchubby is one of the most popular Korean Twitch streamers, with around 232K followers on the platform.

She is known for her Just Chatting and IRL streams, in which she is often spotted visiting new places and trying out different activities. Apart from that, she is also known for her quirky and endearing personality, which has earned her thousands of fans throughout her streaming career.

She is currently on a tour in Sweden and has been guiding her fans through a regular IRL Twitch stream, in which she is seen walking around the streets, trying out local delicacies and visiting new places. It was during one such live-stream that a random passerby decided to propose to her!

HAchubby receives a proposal on Twitch live-stream

In the clip above, a random passerby who hails from Somalia, can be heard striking up a conversation with Twitch streamer HAchubby:

"You live here in Sweden now? Why you don't move here , it's good here."

HAchubby replied by saying that she is just visiting and originally hails from Korea:

"If I marry Sweden boy, I can move ... yeah why not!?"

On hearing this, the passerby gave a hilarious response as he laid down an impromptu proposal which left HAchubby in splits:

"You can marry me? From Somalia ... or do you want a blonde guy? I can put the blonde colour in my hair ... then you'll marry me."

HAchubby seems to be getting a lot of attention on her trip to Sweden as a singer also recently dedicated a special rendition of John Denver's 'Take Me Home Country Roads' to her at a local restaurant:

As HAchubby gushed over the song, the singer continued to deliver a rather impressive performance.

With her recent escapades in Sweden, HAchubby has proved to be a hit among her Twitch viewers yet again as her infectious energy and bubbly personality continue to make her streams wholesome.