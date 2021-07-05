"JayZ!?": Twitch Streamer Jinny fails to recognize Travis Scott on live stream, mistakes him for JayZ

During a recent “Just Chatting” live stream, Twitch streamer Yoomjii “Jinnytty” mistook American rapper/producer Jacques “Travis Scott” Bermon Webster II for Shawn “Jay-Z” Corey Carter

Jinnytty, who hails from South Korea, was in the middle of a “Just Chatting” live-stream during the 4th of July celebrations in New York.

Whilst taking a jaunt around Times Square Plaza, the streamer spotted Travis Scott in what appeared to be a white Rolls-Royce.

However, the Twitch streamer had no clue who the celebrity was, as a crowd of people gathered to get a glimpse of the star.

Having no idea that it was Travis Scott, Jinnytty eventually commented that the coveted star was “Jay-Z.”

Twitch streamer Jinnytty mistakes Travis Scott for Jay-Z

In recent days, Jinnytty has hosted multiple “IRL” Twitch streams from America. She started off her stay with a 10-day trip to Los Angeles, and traveled to New York a few days earlier.

During the 4th of July celebrations at Times Square, Jinnytty spotted a large crowd had gathered to get a glimpse of Travis Scott.

However, as it turned out, she had no idea who the celebrity was, and attempted to ask some of the obviously-excited people in the crowd about his identity. However, none of those people knew that it was Travis Scott.

The streamer eventually burst into laughter upon realizing that many others like her had no idea who it was but had formed a huge crowd nevertheless. Regardless, her Twitch chat appeared to recognize the popular rapper the moment they laid their eyes on him.

Multiple viewers of the Twitch streamer recognized Travis Scott, however, Jinnytty was in the middle of a crowd and did not see their messages.

“Hey what’s going on over here? Wait, is it a celebrity? That is a celebrity! Who is this? Oh my god! Who is this? Jay-Z?”

Regardless, as can be seen in the clip, Jinnytty appeared to “guess” that it was Jay-Z that the crowd had grown excited for. However, it can be assumed that she eventually saw her viewers’ messages and realized it was none other than Travis Scott.

