Popular Twitch streamer Jinnytty is well known for live streams following her adventures, while she is also seen gaming, singing, and doing generic vlogs.

The South Korean star frequently streams with Esfand. The two are a power combo of hilarity and chemistry. One day, while streaming a cleaning of Esfand's keyboard with some cleaning jelly, she made a shocking discovery.

Disturbing Keyboard Cleaning Discovery

The clip above is from a Jinnytty stream where she cleans Esfand's keyboard with ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner for electronics. As the Twitch streamer peels the jelly away, she finds what appears to be public hair; audibly disgusted as she picks each hair out of the cleaner.

It is pretty hilarious to watch, even if viewers know the hair is most likely from Esfand's beard, considering how hairy of a guy he is. While entertaining, the Twitch streamer's video highlights just how disgusting keyboards can be.

According to research done by the University of Arizona, the average desktop contains 400 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. Surprisingly, women's keyboards tend to have more bacteria than men's.

Routine cleaning of computer keyboard with a product such as ColorCoral, or even a cloth or Q-tip with some rubbing alcohol, will help rid a keyboard of many harmful bacteria. Of course, make sure to power off all devices before such cleaning. Also, computer users should routinely wash their hands.

Pubes or beard hair, the clip still elicited a great reaction from Jinnytty, proving once again that the combination of her and Esfand is streaming comedy heaven. Unfortunately, their in-person streams will end with the Twitch streamer's return to Korea, owing to the severity of COVID-19 in the United States as well as quarantine procedures.

Jinnytty's Return to Korea

Jinnytty will return to Korea this month, moving out of the Texas apartment that she and fellow streamer Esfand have shared since March of 2020. The Twitch streamer complained that she did not come to the States to stay inside but to travel on her stream - something that she couldn't do safely because of COVID.