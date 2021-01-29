Twitch streamer shows the "Korean" way to crack eggs and instantly regrets her decision

Jinnytty must not crack eggs often. Although her attempt to do so on Twitch was funny, it must be conceded that it was far from successful.

A streamer named Jinnytty was cooking food on stream for her viewers, when she decided to teach them about her home country. She is Korean, though she mainly speaks English during her streams. She wanted to show her viewers how Koreans crack eggs. A common practice in Korea is to crack boiled eggs on their head.

idk how koreans break hard boiled eggs with their heads bc I just tried it and it hurts like a bitch... now I have a headache — 🧋 (@seokhans) March 13, 2015

It appears debatable whether or not Jinnytty has done this before. She takes two attempts to break the egg, and with the second attempt, she hits it too hard. She takes an egg that is steaming hot and prepares to smack it on her head. The immediate result is that the egg cracks and splatters all over her hand and hair.

Brakeing hard boiled eggs with my head hahahah its starting to go numb — joteishon villareal (@DaBears_21) January 1, 2010

What is strange is that the egg is still very watery when she cracks it on her head. It does not appear to be boiled enough to try the head-cracking technique, and her chat agrees.

Her chat, who advised her against the action, was then seen laughing at her predicament. The steam escapes from the egg and watery yolk gets on her hair and hand. It is clear that she is in complete distress, and she even twitches as if she had burned herself.

Image via Jinnytty

She does not look at the camera for the rest of the clip. She seems to be focused on opening the egg into a nearby plate or bowl. It's embarrassing, to say the least, and it brings into question if she knew what she was doing in the first place.

Hopefully next time, she uses a spoon or a nearby counter instead.

This Twitch streamer is part of a growing number who stream their everyday lives

DLive used to be the place to stream everyday events, and Twitch was exclusively for video games. This rule of thumb is changing nowadays however.

On many days, if someone were to go to Jinnytty's stream at 5 am PST, she will be seen sleeping in her bed. Sleeping is normal, but she sets up a camera for Twitch viewers to watch her sleep.

Image via Jinny tty

This is growing increasingly common on both Twitch and Discord.

