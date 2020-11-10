"Imagine donating to a millionaire guys": "Anti-simp" trolls Twitch streamer with "IRL donation"

In a hilarious clip that has recently surfaced online, a Twitch streamer received a rather interesting IRL donation from a so-called 'simp' fan.

In the clip that has raked in more than 50k views on YouTube so far, a popular Twitch streamer, Jinnytty, is seen interacting with a random passerby who praises her hairstyle and admits that he wants to make an IRL donation to her.

As he takes out an envelope and hands it over to her, he is taken to be just another typical 'simp' by the stream's chat.

However, this stranger ends up trolling everyone on live stream, as the envelope he hands Jinnytty turns out to be something entirely different: Monopoly money!

Twitch streamer receives 'money' from passerby, but there's a catch

Jinnytty is a popular Twitch streamer who hails from Korea and has around 442k followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

She is primarily an IRL streamer who travels to different places worldwide, interacting with fans and trying out various activities on live stream.

oh my gawwdddddd this place so beautiful pog pic.twitter.com/z16P5RfmTL — Jinnytty (@Jinnytty1) September 4, 2020

She also streams games such as Phasmophobia and Mafia Definitive Edition:

In a clip from one of her IRL streams that recently went viral, the Twitch star interacts with a random passerby who reveals he wants to make a donation to her:

"Your hair looks really nice, I also wanted to, uh, make an IRL donation. Well, here we go, it's not much, but you know!"

An overwhelmed and thankful Jinnytty then proceeds to open the envelope that he has handed her, only to realize that it isn't exactly money, exclaiming in surprise:

"What... what is this?? Monopoly!"

The money in the envelope turns out to be nothing but a few notes of Monopoly money, the popular currency from one of the most famous board games in the world.

Having pulled off an elaborate troll, the stranger appears quite pleased with himself, declaring smugly:

"Imagine donating to a millionaire guys!"

A visibly flustered Jinnytty tried to shrug it off by stating that she's not a millionaire, but her chat ended up showering praise on the man who went from being 'just another simp,' to the anti-simp in a matter of seconds.