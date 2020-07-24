Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Mafia Definitive Edition system requirements

Image Credit: Hanger 13 Studios
Image Credit: Hanger 13 Studios
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Modified 24 Jul 2020, 20:45 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Mafia Definitive Edition is an upcoming third-person action-adventure video game developed by Hanger 13. It is a remake of 2002's original Mafia game. It is slated to launch on 25th September 2020, on all current-generation platforms.

Recently, the developers revealed a full gameplay video of Mafia Definitive Edition, showcasing it's gameplay mechanics, especially the gunplay, and the lightning and reflection were the most-highlighted parts. While Mafia Definitive Edition is developed from the ground up, it looks phenomenal, and the gameplay is also smooth, unlike the previous ports — Mafia 2 and Mafia 3.

Mafia Definitive Edition: Predicted system requirements

Source: GameDebate

Minimum requirements

  • OS: Win 7 64
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 360X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti
  • System Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space
  • DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

Recommended Requirements

  • OS: Win 7 64
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8370
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
  • System Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space

Also read: Marvel's Avengers PC: Predicted system requirements

Advertisement

Optimal system requirements to run Mafia Definitive Edition on PC

The below-mentioned system requirements are based on our analysis and performance report. We used a mid-tier gaming laptop (Acer Predator Helios 300 2019 Edition) to generate the optimal system requirements.

System result
System result
  • OS: Win 10 64 bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 3500 or better
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon 580 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 ti/super or better
  • System Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space
  • DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card
Performance Report of Acer Predator Helios 300
Performance report of Acer Predator Helios 300

This should clear any doubts over whether your system can run Mafia Definitive Edition or not.

Published 24 Jul 2020, 20:45 IST
PC Games 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी