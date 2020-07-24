Mafia Definitive Edition system requirements

Mafia Definitive Edition is an upcoming third-person action-adventure video game developed by Hanger 13. It is a remake of 2002's original Mafia game. It is slated to launch on 25th September 2020, on all current-generation platforms.
Recently, the developers revealed a full gameplay video of Mafia Definitive Edition, showcasing it's gameplay mechanics, especially the gunplay, and the lightning and reflection were the most-highlighted parts. While Mafia Definitive Edition is developed from the ground up, it looks phenomenal, and the gameplay is also smooth, unlike the previous ports — Mafia 2 and Mafia 3.
Mafia Definitive Edition: Predicted system requirements
Source: GameDebate
Minimum requirements
- OS: Win 7 64
- Processor: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805
- Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 360X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti
- System Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space
- DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card
Recommended Requirements
- OS: Win 7 64
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8370
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- System Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space
Also read: Marvel's Avengers PC: Predicted system requirements
Optimal system requirements to run Mafia Definitive Edition on PC
The below-mentioned system requirements are based on our analysis and performance report. We used a mid-tier gaming laptop (Acer Predator Helios 300 2019 Edition) to generate the optimal system requirements.
- OS: Win 10 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 3500 or better
- Graphics: AMD Radeon 580 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 ti/super or better
- System Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space
- DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card
This should clear any doubts over whether your system can run Mafia Definitive Edition or not.Published 24 Jul 2020, 20:45 IST