Twitch streamer receives a donation in real life from her 'biggest simp' dressed in a suit

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world, where a plethora of personalities from various walks of life can interact with viewers across the globe.

Moreover, the practice of Twitch streaming has received a significant boost since the onset of the pandemic and apart from gaming, we've witnessed several avenues which have been flourishing online, one being the IRL or 'in-real-life' stream.

Featuring streamers visiting different locations and centered around their daily lives, viewers get to witness a day in the streamers' lives as they eat, talk and try out different activities.

One such popular IRL Twitch streamer is Hachubby, who has around 239K followers on the platform and has recently been touring different holiday destinations across the world.

During a recent stream, Hachubby can be spotted sitting outside a commercial hub and, to her surprise, is approached by a middle-aged man in a suit, who introduces himself as 'BFG' and ends up making a real-life donation to her!

Twitch streamer receives an IRL donation from a masked admirer

In the clip above, Hachubby asks the person what his name is, to which he simply replies 'BFG'.

As a shocked Hachubby reacts, her chat is hilariously spammed with messages interpreting the stranger to be 'Bill F*****g Gates'.

In another clip from their interaction, he is revealed to be a wealthy businessman who started watching Hachubby's Twitch streams on his daughter's advice.

That's not all as he then casually takes out money from his wallet and offers it to Hachubby, who is shocked and visibly overwhelmed by the gesture.

Moreover, it's not a small sum as the amount he donates is rumoured to be somewhere around 500-700 euros.

On seeing the amount, Hachubby attempts to decline the money:

"Hey it's too much, it's too much.....No no, just one is fine ,just one is fine. Oh my god, this is crazy!"

Her attempts are brushed aside by the man, who insists her to have it:

"Take it, take it, it's not too much ...it's maybe enough."

Check out some of the reactions online as Reddit users reacted to the masked admirer, aka Hachubby's 'biggest simp':

