No Simp September: The latest trend on Twitter which is breaking the internet

With a new month comes a whole new set of uncertainties, possibilities and a brand new Twitter trend- The 'No Simp September Challenge'.

So what is a simp and what exactly is this challenge all about?

The word 'simp' is often used in a derogatory manner to refer to men who are overly submissive or attentive to women in the hopes of receiving some kind of romantic attention in return.

The word 'simp' has recently been used quite often to describe the fans of popular e-girls such as Pokimane and Belle Delphine. These 'simp armies' have been criticised for their toxicity and have become a constant source of ridicule in the streaming community.

Pokimane vs Belle Delphine.

Dawn of the Simp War — cover your face (@MiteOfManFR) June 18, 2020

It seems like the internet has finally had enough of simp culture, and this has now led to the birth of the 'No Simp September' challenge.

Image Credits: Reddit

Welcome to No Simp September!



A new challenge where there will be no simping all of this month.



Let’s get it Kings 😎 — BRO YOU WACK (@BroYouWack) September 1, 2020

Also Read: The Simp song ft. Pokimane and Belle Delphine drops on YouTube

Advertisement

What are the rules of No Simp September?

According to a Reddit forum aptly titled "No Simp September rules", there is a brief foreword which precedes the official 'rules' of the challenge:

"Here in No Simp September, we will refrain from simping in any form whatsoever. For those who can last longer without simping, you will receive additional rewards in the form of flairs.

"Those who last the entire month of September will receive the "Diamond" flair as the highest rank you can achieve."

Having established what the challenge will entail, let's take a look at the official rules of 'No Simp September':

Rule 1: Be honest about simping. If you break down during the month and simp, you should come forth and confess. The only thing worse than a true simp is an underhanded one who takes the reward, yet still simps.

Rule 2: Do not donate any money to b**by streamers, Tik Tok dancers, E-girls, etc. This is one of the purest forms of simping. You are submitting and surrendering your financial power for a fleeting moment of lust. You could use this money that you spent precious time for on something that will prove to be wholesome, and last long.

Rule 3: Do not reject the opportunity to spend time with friends of family in order to watch b**by streamers or any of the other culprits listed in the last rule.

Rule 4: Do not Upvote, like, or comment on a post just because there is a girl in the photo. Stop, analyse the media, ask yourself "would I really Upvote this if there wasn't a girl in the picture?".

Rule 5: Do not willingly view pornography during the entire month of September. Pornography addiction can be just as much of a destructive behaviour as simping.

Rule 6: Comment on the daily check-ins. All you have to do is literally just say, "Still In" and you will be credited for that day.

No Simp September: Best memes and Reactions

To kickstart the barrage of memes and reactions trending online, a YouTube channel called NeoRaiderz posted a video.

In the video, he 'painstakingly' admits:

"I'm in the dark... we won't survive... I'm not going to survive this month, I'm dead ... Simping is my culture."

In addition to this, Twitter has been abuzz with tons of reactions and memes in response to the viral No Simp September Challenge.

Also Read: Male gamers 'mock' E-girls for making easy money off 'simps'

Check out some of the reactions online:

NO SIMP SEPTEMBER?!?!? HOW THE FUCK AM I SUPPOSED TO THIS WHEN IM INSANELY IN LOVE WITH WOMEN — Quackity (@Quackity) September 1, 2020

All the 13 year olds seeing no simp September trending pic.twitter.com/gIaypzsKuR — President Airbud (@Airbudburner) September 1, 2020

No simp September? More like simp for me September. pic.twitter.com/PB6G23aZ66 — Keiji (@AKAASHIKEIJ1) September 2, 2020

Yo how am I supposed to get through No Simp September when people like this exist pic.twitter.com/mZkHDjdXb5 — Rigby (@Rigby_Floats) September 1, 2020

Twitter: No Simp September



Alinity and Pokimane: pic.twitter.com/XNI8JvPuib — Jordan-Ish (@JordanIsh2) September 1, 2020

bro you literally failed the first day on no simp september. pic.twitter.com/uqJgCY7uPH — rage comic (zoneswishy) (@zoneswishy) September 1, 2020

Boys dont you think its ironic that she sends this on the first day of no simp september do not fall for it — Evan Gonzalez (@EvanGon37737283) September 1, 2020

petition to make it simptember instead of no simp september — 𝐠𝐚𝐛𝐬 ༄🎐 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 (@kodzuken_hrs) September 2, 2020

No Simp September, Eat Shrimp September instead pic.twitter.com/xalhduVuX2 — Food (@fooduz) September 2, 2020

me and the boys👨‍👨‍👦‍👦participating in NO SIMP SEPTEMBER❌🙏



RULES🗂:



1. NO SIMPING😼🔥

2. NO TEXTING GIRLS🤢👎

3. IF A GIRL TEXTS U, BLOCK HER✋

4. NO COMPLIMENTING GIRLS💩💯

5. MAKE SURE TO USE THE MENS SECTION ON PORNHUB, REMEMBER NO WOMEN ALLOWED🙏😹



good luck to all the boys🤓 — certified loner boy☄️ (@zzzayd_) September 2, 2020

no simp September is dumb, like how can I not simp for him pic.twitter.com/bTM5IsuxC6 — |Hinata|Shoyo| (@Hinataslover1) September 1, 2020

It’s No Simp September I’m sorry babe you have to go pic.twitter.com/a6RUahtb9M — anya (@lilchuni) September 2, 2020

No Simp September Support Pup reporting for duty! if u feel the urge to simp, please call 1-800-PUPPY to receive endless pup cuddles, guaranteed to get u through this tuff month — anime pup (@animepuppee) September 1, 2020

Keep tweeting no simp September and you finna stay single the whole year not just this month bro 💀 — Classy (@Classify) September 2, 2020

Also Read: Simps are now signing 'debt contracts' to please their favourite E-girls