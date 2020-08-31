Male gamers 'mock' E-girls for making easy money off 'simps' 

In the current age of content creation and streaming, the E-girl x Simp phenomenon is steadily on the rise, as we have often witnessed instances of female streamers being placed on a pedestal by their huge fan following.

This tendency of being overly submissive to an online personality has become a worrisome and persistent trend that plagues a large section of the online community today. As a result, these practices have given rise to Simp culture in a digital age.

do you need professional help — Schwabbelpaket 📦 (@schwabbelpaket) July 29, 2020

This has also opened up a whole new debate on what exactly constitutes content creation, as platforms such as OnlyFans continue to grab the spotlight.

This was addressed by YouTuber dyfo in one of his videos, where he presented his own views related to the e-girl and simp phenomenon.

E-girls and simps vs. The streaming community

The video begins with dyfo referencing to an OnlyFans leak and his consequent video on the same, which stated that 4TB worth of OnlyFans content had been leaked:

In his video, he had mocked some OnlyFans users and simps, who claimed to take legal action over anyone misusing their content.

It also brought to light a whole new debate related to male entitlement and hypocrisy.

Check out a few of the tweets, post the OnlyFans leak:

aye yo, after the onlyfans leak that just happened, i feel like i should make an announcement.



ANY AND ALL CONTENT that i post, I OWN. i recorded it, i produced it, i edited it, I OWN IT.



if anyone steals and leaks any content of mine behind a paywall, i’ll take legal action. — slut diaries 👑 OF top 10% (@sIutdiaries) February 27, 2020

This onlyfans leak and the reactions to it just prove that men only hate girls when there’s money involved. We’re sluts, whore and bitches until they get what they want for free. The lack of respect is disgusting. — Queen Mia 👑 🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@MiaDPeach) February 27, 2020

They need to be needed more than we need them. Their behavior has shown who they really are, and hopefully no girl will ever pander to them and their egos. — Queen Mia 👑 🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@MiaDPeach) February 27, 2020

While the generalization of all men as ungrateful and egotistic simps drew protests from a large section of them, the furor eventually died down.

That was until recently a YouTuber, who goes by the name of RedHeadRedemption, posted a video where she apparently takes shots at YouTubers such as dyfo and others, for 'mocking' the professions of OnlyFans creators.

She called out the disrespectful disposition of these men who mocked the creators after they threatened to sue and take legal action.

She also attempted to justify simp behavior and took offense to a particular comment which dyfo had made in his initial video, which was:

I really hate how loosely the word content is used on the internet nowadays because content is basically just mindless toilet humour or girls posting n*des.

She goes on to justify her stance by saying:

If people are willing to buy it, or willing to view it, guess what, that's content. the girls are content creators, they are making content and on some level,that needs to be respected.

To this, dyfo replies:

The term content creator has been dumbed down, the bar is not on the floor, but in hell at this point.

I do respect it, I'm mostly just fascinated by the amount of money these girls make and how they do it. We can respect the hustle and observe that the content that these girls are making is nowhere near the level of effort that it takes to make most other types of content.

RedHead Redemption further goes on to give her views on Simps and E-girls, as she says:

There are people who believe that these girls who are thots and e-girls are taking away from the real gamers because the're tricking guys into watching them, when they could be watching actually talented gamers.

Men like to feel needed, men like to feel useful...it's not because they're simps, it's because supporting their favourite e-girl online makes them feel a little manly. Let's not denigrate women who are monetizing their sexuality simply because you can't also do the same.

To this, dyfo hilariously ends the video by inserting clips from all the times he has mentioned that he would love to make an OnlyFans, if he could.

