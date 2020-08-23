Simps are now signing 'debt contracts' to please their favorite E-girls

In an era where streaming has become a viable and accessible profession, the E-girl phenomenon has emerged as a major force to reckon with. However, this also brings with it a fair share of problems in the form of simps.

Simp is a term often used in a derogatory manner to refer to men who are overly submissive to females in the hopes of receiving romantic attention. In this case, it is towards E-girls.

This trait has evolved into one of the most toxic features on the internet, with full-fledged simp armies existing on social media platforms. Moreover, such fans today are commonly associated with E-girls or female streamers, such as Pokimane and Belle Delphine, who are notorious for having some of the most toxic simps.

Simp and simping is usually referencing sad men that defend and support #THOT (s). They are usually seen as flirting, giving money to, and buying garbage like bath water from people like Belle Delphine, Pokimane, and others who do Twitch videos barely clothed. — No One. (@AndKomiks) July 23, 2020

While it is always intriguing to see what levels such simps could fall to, recently, a video has revealed that they are not only donating their life savings but also signing debt contracts now!

Simps and E-girls: A major issue

In today's digital age, showing affection or support for an internet personality is completely fine. Still, it is the extremity associated with simps, who often reach overwhelmingly toxic levels, that is worrisome.

There have been shocking instances where these fans have donated exorbitant sums of money to their favorite E-girls, but a recent video seems to have taken the cake in exposing simp toxicity.

In a video posted by YouTuber Dr. Cringe, the story of one such fan signing his entire life away to an E-girl has been revealed:

"In this video, we're about to react to this guy and girl who are about to sign a legally binding agreement, like a legit agreement, where this guy gives away his life to this girl via this contract and where he has to pay her hundreds of dollars a month for four years!"

"This random girl who has done nothing for you , hundreds of dollars a month of your own hard-working money..."

In the video, the E-girl of the simps dreams is at her entitled best. She refers to him as her slave and proceeds to read out the terms of the agreement. On witnessing such despicable behavior, Dr. Cringe comments:

"Honestly dude, I don't even want to call this guy a simp, simps actually watch something in return, at least they're getting something, at least the average Pokimane viewer is being entertained by her content... I'm really not sure what this guy is getting out of this, literally signing himself up for debt."

"This guy wants deficit... if it could please his goddess who would not give two shits about him, then he will sign his life away, legally, of course. This guy's life goal is to give a mediocre-looking female money , for absolutely no reason."

After the chap signs the contract, Dr. Cringe gives his final views on the toxicity of simp culture:

"What is this community of people dude, how many of these people are out there, that just give their money and sign these debt contracts with these women man... we literally live in a clown world, it's no joke."

Simp culture has evolved into a problematic blot on the streaming community, as such people have taken it upon themselves to while away their life. All this in the pursuit of an unattainable and perceived ideal of perfection, with often little to no recompense whatsoever.

Such a phenomenon needs to be curtailed soon, lest it develops into an indelible smear on the face of the streaming community.

stop crying over a single egirl or girl, you have other better things to do and there’s other million girls out there. — FaZe Ewok (@Ewok) August 15, 2020

