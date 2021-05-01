Travis Scott Fortnite skin could be delayed due to legal reasons

Individuals on Twitter believe that the Travis Scott Fortnite skin is being delayed due to legal reasons. Fans were disappointed to see the skin not present in the item shop even on the American rapper's birthday. The skin was a part of the Astronomical bundle in Fortnite and was available for a very short period of time.

The Travis Scott Fortnite skin has only been seen once in the game and fans are eagerly waiting for the skin to return. Recently, owing to certain developments, the skin was about to come to the game, but it didn't make it to the item shop.

Legal issues are holding back the Travis Scott Fortnite skin

If Travis Scott doesn't return tonight , Personally i'll be almost sure that there are legal / license issues behind it.



i had that in mind for a while , and i think it really makes even more sense now https://t.co/PfZyV9yenY — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) April 30, 2021

Data miner TigerHyper believes that there are a few licensing issues behind it. According to him, that's the only plausible reason at this point of time. They further go on to add that the Travis Scott Fortnite skin will return to the game at some point in time. However, this statement hasn't stopped fans from asking if Travis Scott is coming to Fortnite.

btw i don't mean he'll never return



he'll definitely return at some point , i only meant that license issues could be the cause of the delay — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) April 30, 2021

Definitely the case. Don't see why else they wouldn't have brought him out all these times. — E-M-F (@EatHam_Emf) April 30, 2021

Fans go on to say that the numerous collaborations that Travis Scott has is the reason for the delay.

yep the skin itself has so many collabs on him — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

Other than that, there are a few fans who would like to believe that Epic Games is the reason for the delay.

Maybe fortnite thinks travis scott is not for kids or something like that

Idk — WalterWhite (@WalterHWmethy) April 30, 2021

Epic just needs to go watch some squad fills and see how these kids talk 🤣 these kids are saying worse shit than what is in his song lyrics. — Greg Garcia (@greggarcia0591) April 30, 2021

Some fans have even pointed out that Travis Scott has an album that will be releasing shortly. They've gone on to speculate that the Travis Scott Fortnite skin will arrive right before the album goes live.

Advertisement

I guess if he doesn't come tonight or until May 7th then I have no more hope somehow to see him in the item shop I mean his album will come soon then they'll make a contract again, so to speak. Still, I'm not sure if it will come at all, it didn't even come at its 1st anniversary — twea.zy (@RAZEE_____) April 30, 2021

Personally I think they got it ready for the album drop... they did it in the beginning of 2021 just in case and release that very month and when it does release, they will drop the skin... but that kind of sounds unprofessional so I don’t know — Suler (@_suler) April 30, 2021

Another fan went on to state that this could be a nice way for Epic Games to build up hype around the Travis Scott Fortnite skin. Since there are a lot of players in the community that want to get their hands on this cosmetic item, it does make sense for Epic Games to give it a build up before making the skin available.

At this point I think removing his shop tab was not a clever way to build hype but epic trying to signal that they are unsure when it can be released. Surely they KNOW people are chomping at the bit for him and Astrojack. Sucks, everyone should be able to get a second chance. — Akawoa (@Rykawoa) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

Fans have also gone on to point out that Travis Scott has a concert in Texas in November this year, and that there's a chance Epic Games is waiting for the concert to release the Travis Scott Fortnite skin again.

Bro he has a concert in November 5 in Texas and maybe just maybe he comes out on May 5 or sometime in May I am getting depressed that he is not coming out and I AM PISSED — yoboichipsahoii (@yoboichipsahoii) April 30, 2021

Will Fortnite see another Travis Scott Concert?

It's very difficult to say if there will be another concert at this point in time. The previous Travis Scott concert was a major hit, and it's been a while since something as grand as that was seen in the game.

Having said that, based on what data miner Tiger Hyper had to say in his tweets, there is a definitive answer to the question, "Is Travis Scott coming back to Fortnite?" Yes, it will return to Fortnite eventually. The only questions that remains now, is when.