Travis Scott Fortnite skin could be delayed due to legal reasons

Individuals on Twitter believe that the Travis Scott Fortnite skin is being delayed due to legal reasons. Fans were disappointed to see the skin not present in the item shop even on the American rapper's birthday. The skin was a part of the Astronomical bundle in Fortnite and was available for a very short period of time.
The Travis Scott Fortnite skin has only been seen once in the game and fans are eagerly waiting for the skin to return. Recently, owing to certain developments, the skin was about to come to the game, but it didn't make it to the item shop.
Legal issues are holding back the Travis Scott Fortnite skin
Data miner TigerHyper believes that there are a few licensing issues behind it. According to him, that's the only plausible reason at this point of time. They further go on to add that the Travis Scott Fortnite skin will return to the game at some point in time. However, this statement hasn't stopped fans from asking if Travis Scott is coming to Fortnite.
Fans go on to say that the numerous collaborations that Travis Scott has is the reason for the delay.
Other than that, there are a few fans who would like to believe that Epic Games is the reason for the delay.
Some fans have even pointed out that Travis Scott has an album that will be releasing shortly. They've gone on to speculate that the Travis Scott Fortnite skin will arrive right before the album goes live.
Another fan went on to state that this could be a nice way for Epic Games to build up hype around the Travis Scott Fortnite skin. Since there are a lot of players in the community that want to get their hands on this cosmetic item, it does make sense for Epic Games to give it a build up before making the skin available.
Fans have also gone on to point out that Travis Scott has a concert in Texas in November this year, and that there's a chance Epic Games is waiting for the concert to release the Travis Scott Fortnite skin again.
Will Fortnite see another Travis Scott Concert?
It's very difficult to say if there will be another concert at this point in time. The previous Travis Scott concert was a major hit, and it's been a while since something as grand as that was seen in the game.
Having said that, based on what data miner Tiger Hyper had to say in his tweets, there is a definitive answer to the question, "Is Travis Scott coming back to Fortnite?" Yes, it will return to Fortnite eventually. The only questions that remains now, is when.