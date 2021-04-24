Fortnite Travis Scott skin deleted from game files after being accidentally added, new leaks reveal

Leading up to the anniversary of the Astronomical event that took place last year between April 23rd and 25th, fans began mulling over the possibility of the Travis Scott skin returning to the item.

Ever since the launch of Fortnite Season 6, rumors and faded whispers could be heard hinting at the return of the highly-coveted cosmetic. However, it wasn't until a few days ago that data miners and leakers began getting some confirmation about the Travis Scott skin and Astronomical bundle returning to the item shop.

Con los Cosméticos actualizados de la serie de Ídolos sería muy probable ver en la tienda dentro de los próximos días algo similar a la siguiente imágen teniendo a Marshmello, Travis Scott y Mayor Lazer juntos!#EpicGames #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/7zn4I2yJyX — 🏅DanielGamer🏅 (@DanielGMOFICIAL) April 13, 2021

80% OF TRAVIS SCOTT COMING TO THE ITEM SHOP TONIGHT — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) April 22, 2021

There's a high chance the Travis Scott Cosmetics return in the Item Shop tonight! 🛒



Don't forget to tag me with a pic if you've purchased anything with my code for a Thank You! ❤#EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/2kVLLOAYF5 — Max // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) April 22, 2021

However, optimism soon turned into disappointment as resident Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey dropped a tweet saying, "Travis Scott's Shop Tabs have been removed."

Since people are asking, like I tried to confirm right away, this isn't a joke tweet :/ pic.twitter.com/oOO3bNIcBw — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 23, 2021

Fans were left devastated, as many were under the impression that the Travis Scott skin would be added to the item shop to celebrate the first anniversary of the Astronomical event.

While most heartbroken fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment, one shared a theory as to why it was suddenly removed from the item shop after being added.

MAYBE Marshmello releases today because of the Spotify promotion and gets a surprise shop tab like Major Lazer. And MAYBE Travis Scott's tab got remove because they're releasing him on a separate occasion??? — Bee Mello (@BeeMello70) April 23, 2021

While the truth may never be known as to why it was removed, a bit of speculation can be done.

Reasons why Travis Scott skin could have been removed

While Fortnite fans may never know the actual reason behind the skin's removal from the item shop, one can always speculate as to what may have happened.

#1 - Added by mistake

It is possible that the developers added it by mistake and only realized after a while that it shouldn't have been in the shop.

#2 - Too early to un-vault

The item shop trend for Fortnite Season 6 has mostly been "OG" Fortnite cosmetics and new bundles, owing to which the developers might've decided that it was too soon to un-vault the Travis Scott skin and Astronomical bundle.

#3 - Astronomical 2.0

With Fortnite ramping up collaborations for Fortnite Season 6, perhaps another digital concert could be just beyond the horizon. Rather than release it now, it would make more sense to release it during the next digital concert.

#4 - Neymar Jr. Skin

Neymar Jr. Skin which was teased in Season 6's teaser, finally got its first reveal on April 23rd and is due to release on April 27th. Perhaps the developers thought that the new skin would lose traction if the Travis Scott skin was released this close to the secret skin launch.

Epic just released the first Neymar Jr. teaser!



The skin is gonna be AWESOME!! 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/1K3mJtJzGx — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 23, 2021

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned points are speculations and opinions of the writer.