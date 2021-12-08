Sodapoppin splurges on shirts after Reddit mocked him for not having enough of them

During a recent stream, Twitch content creator Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris revealed that he spent a lot of money on shirts a few days after seeing comments on Reddit about the lack of clothing items he owns.

It's no secret that Twitch viewers have never thought of Sodapoppin as a fashion icon. However, it seems the comments might have irked him to the point where he splurged on picking up a bunch of clothing items in a single day to turn his wardrobe around.

Reddit comments force Sodapoppin to purchase $1400 worth of shirts

While playing Propnight with other popular Twitch creators like Shroud, Sodapoppin talked about a Reddit comment that he seems to have taken at heart. The comments revolved around Redditors playing a minigame that counted the number of shirts Sodapoppin has worn in the past few months.

"The other day, someone said on Reddit, like, a little minigame, count how many shirts Chance has worn in the past, like, three months.

While he seems to have appreciated the audience's enthusiasm regarding his life, Sodapoppin may have been irked because Redditors believed he didn't own more than 10 shirts.

"Everyone was guessing under the comment. No one was guessing anything in the double digits."

So rather than sulk about it or explain to his viewers, the popular streamer took the more radical option by buying a ton of shirts, which cost roughly $1400. According to him, the splurge was not one of his best moments.

"So I spent $1400 on shirts last night. It's quite embarassing."

Sodapoppin's Twitch chat was quick to laugh at the absurdity of him spending a lot of money on clothing just because certain fans commented about him not having enough.

The streamer has shown some fashion prowess with his popular t-shirt design contests. Including fans as participants provides audiences with amazing content. But fans know they will rarely see Sodapoppin wearing something that screams "high fashion."

While it seems like Sodapoppin will have new shirts to wear in his streams, fans would love to see him do a clothing haul style video on his channel someday, so everyone can then agree that Chance is a fashion icon after all.

Edited by Srijan Sen