The internet wants MrBeast canceled, and here's why

In a rather surprising turn of events, the internet has now proclaimed that it wants MrBeast canceled. This has taken place in light of the philanthropist's much-awaited Squid Game recreation, which will be released sometime next week.
The allegations against the streamer were that he had missed the entire point of the popular Netflix show. Furthermore, by choosing to recreate the same, he wasted a lot of money that he could have used for many other useful projects.
MrBeast is on the verge of getting canceled for his Squid Game recreation
Early in October, MrBeast had announced that he would recreate the popular Netflix show, Squid Game, in real life. He has been working hard on this ambitious project ever since, asking his fans and community for suggestions regarding games and the like.
He has also not shied away from sharing how big a hole this project is burning in his pocket. He dropped a line of merchandise exclusively to help sponsor the Squid Game recreation. This has led to a lot of people wanting him canceled for apparently wasting a lot of money that he could use for charity.
The popular philanthropist has been accused of not spending his money in a manner that can benefit society. However, his fans have quickly come to his aid.
MrBeast fans slam cancel culture for targetting the popular philanthropist
Jimmy Donaldson is easily one of the most loved personalities on the internet. This is especially due to his philanthropic nature and the amount of charity work that he does. The streamer recently completed a huge milestone with respect to his food drive, along with his ambitious TeamSeas project, which aims to remove 30 million pounds of trash from the ocean before the end of 2021.
Naturally, the streamer's fans did not take too well to the accusations that he was not doing enough for society.
Jimmy Donaldson even has popular streamer PewDiePie on his side, who recently slammed haters for trying to get the streamer canceled over his Squid Game video.
It seems to be a general consensus that the internet's anger is very misplaced with respect to Donaldson, who has universally been deemed one of the most generous guys on the platform. Furthermore, the streamer has made it abundantly clear that the video has been made entirely for entertainment purposes. Therefore, the entire outrage seems to be the product of the quick-to-judge nature of Twitter's cancel culture.