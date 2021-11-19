"It's the craziest video we've ever filmed": MrBeast Squid Game finally has a release date

Back in October, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson jumped on the Squid Game bandwagon, announcing that he would recreate the popular Netflix show in real life. He caught the attention of many popular streamers such as Valkyrae, Karl Jacobs, and many more, and his fans and friends could not wait for further news about the project.

In a recent Twitter post, MrBeast announced a release date for the video, revealing that viewers could watch it sometime next week.

MrBeast @MrBeast Squid Game has been filmed and now just needs editing, it is the craziest video we’ve ever filmed times 100!



Should be up early next week :)

Speaking about the video, the streamer announced that it was one of the craziest videos they have ever filmed. Naturally, fans are hyped to see the end result of the filming.

MrBeast has been hard at work with his much-anticipated Squid Game video. He had announced that he would try to recreate the popular show as much as possible, with a few variations of his own. The streamer even asked his Twitter community for suggestions about games he could include in his video.

MrBeast @MrBeast In my version of Squid Game, how should I do the tug of war game? Since they’ve all seen Squid Game they’ll know when I tell them to pair up in groups of 10 what it’s for. Seems eh. What do I do? In my version of Squid Game, how should I do the tug of war game? Since they’ve all seen Squid Game they’ll know when I tell them to pair up in groups of 10 what it’s for. Seems eh. What do I do?

MrBeast has also consistently kept updating his fans regarding the progress of his Squid Game video, informing them about updates on games, sets, and the likes. The YouTuber announced that he would include 456 random people in the video, while aiming not to keep the video completely streamer-centric.

MrBeast @MrBeast The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 https://t.co/LdHf3OSsOE

On November 13, the streamer announced that the making of the sets for the Squid Game video were complete and that they would start filming soon.

MrBeast @MrBeast I now have every game from Squid Game built in real life :) I now have every game from Squid Game built in real life :) https://t.co/kzeeuSF7Rv

Donaldson revealed on November 19 that they are done filming the Squid Game video, and that it should be released by the following week. Fans and streamers alike are extremely hyped to watch it, and there is no doubt it will be one of the most popular videos on YouTube.

Along with the much awaited Squid Game video, MrBeast has been hard at work on his philanthropic project, TeamSeas. The streamer has made an ambitious attempt to raise $30 million to remove 30 million pounds of trash from the sea. The project is seeing immense success, as the team has already removed over 15 million pounds of trash from the sea, and will likely achieve its goal by the end of this year.

