MrBeast’s #TeamSeas campaign raises $7 million in three days

After the enormous success of Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s #TeamTrees campaign in 2019, he has managed to raise a huge $7 million amount for the #TeamSeas campaign in less than a week.

In 2019, MrBeast had raised over $23 million for the Arbor Day Foundation, which promised to plant a tree for each dollar donated. On October 29, 2021, MrBeast launched the TeamSeas campaign with the aim to raise $30 million to remove 30 million pounds of trash from the Earth’s oceans.

The campaign intends to locate, remove, and recycle the trash from seas and oceans via river interceptors, locally-organized cleanups, ghost-gear removal efforts, and professional expeditions. MrBeast has raised around $7 million in donations within days of the campaign, which amounts to more than 20% of the desired target.

The TeamTrees campaign is still live and has managed to raise more than $23.5 million to date. MrBeast set out an ambitious target of $30 million by January 2022 for the TeamSeas campaign and will be pleased with the progress so far. According to the official website, the campaign has now raised more than $6.9 million.

On October 29, MrBeast announced the TeamSeas campaign alongside friend and fellow YouTuber Mark Rober, who was also involved in the TeamTrees campaign.

According to MrBeast, YouTube Originals made the first official donation of around $400k. Since then, multiple popular content creators such as PrestonPlayz & Brianna and Milad Mirg, along with musician Alan Walker, have all donated to the campaign.

The highest donation so far of around $1 million was made by the Bikoff Foundation, a charitable organization headquartered in New York.

The TeamSeas campaign aims to clean up 30 million pounds of trash from oceans, beaches, and rivers. The campaign will include locally-organized cleanups and professional expeditions to areas where teams can have the most significant conservational impact.

It will use advanced river interceptors and aims to remove discarded fishing and diving equipment from oceans and rivers as well. For further information, the official TeamSeas website can be visited. The website also includes an online store with TeamSeas merchandise, with the campaign already having gone live.

