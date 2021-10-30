Minecraft streamer Dream announces Dream SMP charity event to raise money for MrBeast's TeamSeas initiative

Dream SMP is arguably the most popular multiplayer server in Minecraft. It boasts more than 30 top Minecraft content creators playing together. And because of this attraction, the server has hosted many events featuring various other famous content creators.

Recently, Dream, the server owner of Dream SMP, announced an event happening on October 30, and the winner of that event can win an Elytra on the server. This was huge as Elytra is the most powerful item in the game with which players can fly in Minecraft.

dream @dreamwastaken



Tune in to see your favorite creators clean up the oceans in minecraft while competing for an elytra and raising money for charity to clean up oceans in real life!! The Dream SMP will be hosting a charity event for #teamseas tomorrow starting at 12PM EST and ending at 2PM EST!Tune in to see your favorite creators clean up the oceans in minecraft while competing for an elytra and raising money for charity to clean up oceans in real life!! The Dream SMP will be hosting a charity event for #teamseas tomorrow starting at 12PM EST and ending at 2PM EST!Tune in to see your favorite creators clean up the oceans in minecraft while competing for an elytra and raising money for charity to clean up oceans in real life!!

Dream SMP will be hosting a charity event for TeamSeas, a crowd-funded organization helping in cleaning the oceans. In the event, the players will remove litter from the ocean in Minecraft, and through this, raise money for charity to help clean the oceans in real life.

dream @dreamwastaken Donate @ teamseas.org 1 dollar = 1 pound of trash removed from the oceans!!! Donate @ teamseas.org 1 dollar = 1 pound of trash removed from the oceans!!!

Reactions from various Minecraft streamers and fans

Hearing about this fun and helpful event, a lot of Minecraft streamers replied with humorous tweets about the event. Many fans also responded with screenshots of donations made towards TeamSeas.

MrBeast, the man behind the charity event, also lovingly replied to the announcement.

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @dreamwastaken Woah! Then I will steal the elytra from whoever inevitably is better at this challenge than me @dreamwastaken Woah! Then I will steal the elytra from whoever inevitably is better at this challenge than me

Another well-known Dream SMP member and Minecraft streamer, Karl Jacobs, joked about stealing the Elytra from the winner.

connor @ConnorEatsPants @dreamwastaken Im gonna come back to the server and theres gonna be big lore for this @dreamwastaken Im gonna come back to the server and theres gonna be big lore for this

ConnorEatsPants, another Dream SMP member, showed his eagerness towards lore that might happen related to this event.

Punz @Punztw @dreamwastaken that elytra has my name on it, but for real this is an awesome idea for a charity event! @dreamwastaken that elytra has my name on it, but for real this is an awesome idea for a charity event!

Punz, a famous member of Dream SMP, appreciated the idea behind the charity event and expressed his desire for the Elytra.

Eryn, a new member of Dream SMP and an old friend of TommyInnit, also replied that he would be present at the event.

Spookeekay @Seapeekay



love this! @dreamwastaken this is a big brain idea!love this! @dreamwastaken this is a big brain idea! love this!

SeaPeeKay, a famous Minecraft streamer, also expressed his love towards the unique idea from Dream for the charity event.

Many fans also showed their support towards the cause by sharing screenshots of the donations made.

A few words about Dream SMP, TeamSeas and MrBeast

Dream SMP has hosted multiple famous guests like Lil Nas X, Ninja, Pokimane, CorpseHusband, KSI, MrBeast, etc.

MrBeast had previously conducted a $100k gift card challenge on Dream SMP in December 2020. This time, the charity event for TeamSeas on the server is also co-hosted by him.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

TeamSeas is a charity fundraiser program started by famous YouTubers MrBeast and Mark Rober. For every donation of 1 dollar, 1 pound of trash will be cleaned from oceans, beaches, seas, and rivers. A total of 3.3 million pounds of waste has been removed up till now.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer