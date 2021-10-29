“Never used this back then": Minecraft streamer Dream shares old photographs taken for his "Change My Clothes" song

On October 29, Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream” posted some old pictures of himself on Twitter. The image showed him standing in front of a green background (his channel and Minecraft character’s dominant color) wearing a black tuxedo, black gloves and his trademark smiling face mask and gesturing the "heart" symbol with his hands. The tweet read: "never used this back then, so here's a heart."

The picture in question was a part of a photoshoot for Dream's collaboration with American singer and songwriter Alec Benjamin on their 2021 song "Change My Clothes." As of October 2021, it had more than 7.6 million views on YouTube. This was Dream’s third overall song release, with “Roadtrip” (with PmBata) and “Mask” being his two previous singles.

The image was posted on Dream’s private Twitter account @dreamsecretclub, which is where Dream posts his private tweets and media, like the picture above, most of which get leaked by various repost and mirror accounts. Fans must get their follow request approved to view the tweets posted on the account.

Not quite used to seeing Dream in such an outfit due to his rare photographic appearances, which usually show him wearing a green hoodie, Dream fans were quite impressed and in awe of the picture, and many of them expressed their reactions on Twitter.

A fan tweeted a collage of Dream, Nick “Sapnap” and Geroge “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson to make it look like the three of them were counting.

The release of the pictures gave people opportunities to come up with creative captions.

vi @netherbrickslut dream when the police told him to go to school dream when the police told him to go to school https://t.co/0sjrQT0fwt

While many people made jokes about the pictures themselves, some fans liked the pictures a bit too much, and couldn’t stop themselves from expressing their feelings of awe. Some only got as far as Dream’s name.

About Dream:

Clay "Dream" is an American Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch Streamer. He posts many speedruns and challenges on his main channel, “Dream”, involving Minecraft on his YouTube channel. His series, Minecraft Manhunt, is his most popular venture on the channel. He is known for his skills in Minecraft pvp and parkour, his knowledge and implementation of Minecraft's mechanics, and his creation of the Dream SMP, a Minecraft server for content creators. As of October 2021, he has more than 26 million subscribers and 2.2 billion views on his main channel, "Dream".

