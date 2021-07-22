5 best Minecraft PVP players of all time

For many years now, Minecraft has been known for its ability to play multiplayer, which has led to the creation of many different multiplayer servers like Hypixel.

On Hypixel, YouTube star and personality Keemstar created what is known as Minecraft Mondays, which was an organized weekly PvP event. It featured 10 teams of four players across eight different game modes, where they would all compete with one another, whether it be PvP or different styles of play.

PvP has become a large topic in the Minecraft community, and tons of players have taken a stab at becoming the best. While it's hard to pinpoint the definitive best PvP player out there, there are still many who appear to always come out on top.

Top Minecraft PvP Players

5) Golfeh

Golfeh is a Minecraft player who primarily focuses on Minecraft PvP videos. He is rather unique when it comes to Minecraft PvP players, as he plays on version 1.9+ rather than Minecraft 1.8. Throughout the Minecraft community, Golfeh is regarded as one of the best Minecraft PvP players of all time, and he has gone up against several other amazing Minecraft players in duels, some of which are on this list.

4) xNestorio

xNestorio is an Ecuadorian gaming YouTuber who is mostly known for his MInecraft UHC videos. In terms of PVP, he is highly regarded in the Minecraft community as one of the top PvP players ever. His skills are versatile - he's great with a bow, a fishing rod and swords. Like most others on this list, he has gone up against other amazing PvP players and won dozens of UHC games.

3) Cxlvxn

Cxlvxn is an American gaming YouTuber known for his Minecraft Survival Singleplayer series as well as his PvP skills. Cxlvxn, in 2017, managed to reach a 1,000 win streak in UHC Duels on Hypixel and has since been considered one of the top Minecraft PvP players. So much so, that on SMPEarth, he was often called "Mr. PvP." He has gone up against countless other players in duels, and every PvP video he uploads is absolutely thrilling.

2) Fruitberries

Fruitberries is a Canadian gaming YouTuber mostly known in the Minecraft community for his PvP, speedrunning and trapping skills. Fruitberries is an active participant in the Minecraft Championships, having won two of them.

However, winning Minecraft Championships does not completely define his PvP skills, but rather his streaks on Minecraft UHC and Skywars. Fruitberries is considered one of the best PvP players in Minecraft, and at times can seem a little underrated.

1) Technoblade

Technoblade is a fan-favorite within the community. He is an American YouTuber known for his Minecraft content, most notably his Hypixel and Minecraft Monday content. On Hypixel, he has earned the [PIG+++] rank due to winning the Monday tournament a total of four times.

