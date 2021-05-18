5 best Minecraft servers like Hypixel

Although there are thousands of publicly available Minecraft servers for players to join, very few come close to matching the quality of gameplay offered by Hypixel.

Considered the current king of Minecraft servers, Hypixel currently dominates the Minecraft multiplayer scene, clocking in at over 100,000 concurrent players per day. This is a metric no other server has since been able to even come close to.

Although Hypixel will always be unique, it's always interesting to explore a few lesser-known but top-quality Minecraft servers that fans of Hypixel will most likely also enjoy.

NOTE: The Minecraft servers below only reflect the opinions of the writer and are in NO particular order. The views of others may be different.

5 fun Minecraft servers that fans of Hypixel will enjoy

#5 Purple Prison - IP: PURPLEPRISON.ORG

Purple Prison is undoubtedly the most iconic Minecraft Prison Server

When it comes to the world of Minecraft Prison servers, Purple Prison is among the best of its class. With an uptime of almost 8 years and millions of unique players connected, the server has been delicately refined into what it is today.

Upon joining Purple Prison, players will find themselves trapped inside a gruesome prison map in which they must earn money to level up and eventually escape into a free world.

There are countless ways to earn money on Purple Prison, ranging from making an honest wage through mining to starting an underground black-market business by dealing restricted items to other players.

Average Playercount: 1200+

Version: 1.7- Latest (Java Edition only)

#4 Mineplex - IP: mineplex.com or mco.mineplex.com

Mineplex was once the most popular Minecraft Server before Hypixel

Before the era marked by the reign of Hypixel, Mineplex was the king of Minecraft servers.

Reaching around 20,000-30,000 concurrent players during its peak years, Mineplex innovated many of the iconic original Minecraft minigames that players have grown to love today, such as Block Hunt, SkyWars, and Draw Thing.

Although not quite at the height of its former glory, Mineplex remains a great alternative choice to Hypixel, with support for both Java and Bedrock Editions of Minecraft.

Average Playercount: 10,000+

Version: Latest (Java/Bedrock Edition)

Java IP: mineplex.com | Bedrock IP: mco.mineplex.com

#3 Blocks MC - IP: blocksmc.com

BlocksMC.com is a brilliant cracked alternative to Hypixel

BlocksMC stands out as one of the best options for players who are specifically looking for a cracked server similar to Hypixel. It features support for both cracked and premium Minecraft accounts to join and play.

Players can enjoy many of the most popular Hypixel flagship gamemodes on BlocksMC like Bedwars, Skywars, Egg Wars, The Bridge, Murder Mystery, TNT Tag, UHC, and Skyblock.

For those who are banned on Hypixel or just generally unable to join the server, BlocksMC is a brilliant and fun alternative.

Average Playercount: 1,000+

Version: Latest (Java Edition - Cracked)

#2 Nether Games - IP: play.nethergames.org:19132

NetherGames has been dubbed as "The Hypixel of Minecraft Bedrock Edition"

Often referred to by the community as the Hypixel of Minecraft Bedrock Edition, NetherGames opts to provide players with a Hypixel-inspired gameplay experience that has been exclusively optimized for the Bedrock version of the game.

Featuring all of the fan-favorite gamemodes such as Bedwars, Murder Mystery, Creative, Duels, Skyblock, and SkyWars, NetherGames is the closest players will get to Hypixel while playing Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Recently rumored to be releasing a competitive ranking mode for the most popular gamemodes such as Bedwars, NetherGames is definitely shaping up to be one of the best Minecraft Bedrock Servers of all time.

Average Playercount: 2,000+

Version: Latest (Bedrock Edition only)

#1 CubeCraft Games - IP: play.cubecraft.net

CubeCraft is a brilliant MiniGames Server that is over 9 years old

For many OG Minecrafters, CubeCraft will need no introduction. As one of the most recognizable names within the Minecraft multiplayer scene, CubeCraft is a great choice for players looking to explore a new selection of minigames not offered by Hypixel.

With a huge variety of games on the roster, such as Lucky Blocks, Block Wars, Survival Games, MinerWare and Egg Wars, CubeCraft has something to suit everyone. This makes the server the perfect alternative for Hypixel fans looking to get stuck into something new.

It's also interesting to note that Hypixel's smash hit "Bedwars" game mode was (in the eyes of many) heavily inspired by CubeCraft's original Egg Wars game mode, which was developed first.

Average Playercount: 2,000+

Version: Latest (Java/Bedrock Edition)

Also Read: Top 5 best Minecraft servers for Survival Games