5 best Minecraft servers for survival games

Ever since the rise in popularity of Minecraft servers as a whole, survival games has long remained one of the most popular game modes among players.

Survival games servers typically allow players to compete against each other within a vast map scattered with weapons, armor, and food. Most commonly, there will only be one remaining survivor, crowned the champion at the end of the match.

Survival games servers vary slightly from each other, with several implementing their unique custom mechanics, maps, and quirks. This list will explore the absolute best publicly available survival games servers for players to join.

Note: The Minecraft servers below only reflect the opinions of the editor. Views of others may be different!

Top five Minecraft survival games servers

#5 - MOX MC

MoxMC is a great Minecraft server with regular survival games events

Up first on the list is MoxMC, an outstanding Minecraft server that runs frequent survival games events. While its survival games do not run 24/7 like all of the other servers mentioned in this list, they are chaotically huge games of over 100 players at a time when they do run. This makes for some seriously fun and interesting gameplay that simply can't be found anywhere else.

Players can also enjoy other popular game modes on MoxMC other than survival games, such as prison, parkour, kit-PVP, and much more. The server has also been joined and played by prominent YouTubers in the past, such as Zak "Skeppy" Ahmed, Grayson "Purpled," and even Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg.

IP: MOXMC.NET

Average Playercount: 1200-1600

#4 - MC-Central

MC-Central is a well known mini-games server that offers survival games

MC-Central is a classic Minecraft server founded in 2013. One of the most popular games on the network is survival games. However, this game mode in MC-Central has a unique twist. Players have access to special kits that they can unlock and level up by performing well in survival games matches.

Although this mechanic does put some players ahead of the playing field, thus making it a bit harder for new players to perform well, it also gives them a long-term goal. This makes winning a match highly rewarding and much more thrilling.

IP: mccentral.org

Average Playercount: 1000-1300

#3 - Mineplex

Mineplex offers a large 24 man survival games mode

Mineplex was once the most popular server in all of Minecraft, touting tens of thousands of daily players in its prime. Although the glory days might be in the past, the server has matured into a well-refined, solid experience, offering myriad different custom mini-games.

One of these mini-games is survival games, which remains relatively popular to this day. The best and most district feature about survival games on Mineplex is that the games are unusually large, featuring up to 24 different players in one game.

Other than that, the experience is fairly standard, but for a lot of casual players just looking for a quick game, this won't necessarily be a bad thing!

IP: mineplex.net

Average Playercount: 1200-1500

#2 - CubeCraft Games

CubeCraft offers survival games, with a few unique twists

CubeCraft is another well-recognized name within the Minecraft multiplayer scene, boasting millions of unique joins over its nine-year lifespan.

Survival games on CubeCraft is particularly quirky and highly innovative, implementing a litany of well-designed exclusive features into the mix. Some of these features include team duo games, loot voting, custom items, and abilities.

IP: play.cubecraftgames.net

Average Playercount: 1400-1700

#1 - Hypixel

Hypixel is the most popular Minecraft server to ever exist and is great for survival games

The final server on this list will likely need no introduction to the majority of players reading this. Hypixel is an absolute behemoth of a Minecraft server, with almost 200,000 concurrent players at peak times. It's more popular than any Minecraft server to exist, ever.

Blitz Survival Games is Hypixel's take on the classic survival games format. Here, players choose their own kits before the game, which they will spawn into the match with.

Blitz Survival Games offers several gameplay twists, such as the powerful Blitz Star, which aims to turn the tides of the game in favor of the player who discovers it.

A little-known fact about Blitz Survival Games is that it was one of the first games founded on Hypixel, thus responsible for much of servers' early success. Having been refined and updated throughout the years, this staple game mode is sure to satisfy anyone looking for a fun survival games experience.

IP: hypixel.net

Average Playercount: 1400-170

