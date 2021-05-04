Minecraft is full of interesting and useful items, and one of them is the bow. It can be used to hunt for food, defend oneself from hostile mobs, or even take down other players in multiplayer mode while playing on Minecraft Servers.

However, bows are delicate things and will get damaged after each use. This means that they must be maintained and repaired often if you want them to last long enough to be of any real use.

Luckily, it's relatively easy and cheap for players to repair a bow in Minecraft. This short guide will explain absolutely everything players need to know about repairing their bows in Minecraft.

How to repair a bow in Minecraft

There are two ways to repair a bow in Minecraft: one involves an anvil and the other a crafting table.

How to repair a bow with a Crafting Table:

Firstly, players will need access to a crafting table and two separate bows. These bows can then be combined in a crafting table menu, as shown in the image below:

Two bows can be combined to create a new bow with more durability

Players must note that this method will not work for enchanted bows, it will remove all enchantments from both bows.

How to repair a bow with an Anvil:

Firstly, players will need access to an anvil and two bows. A helpful guide for crafting an anvil can be found here. Players must then combine both bows in the anvil menu, as shown in the image below:

Bows can be combined and repaired in an anvil menu to maintain enchantments

Players should note that this method is superior to the crafting table method, due to the fact enchantments of both bows will not only be preserved, but combined.

