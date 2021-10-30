MrBeast's Team Seas initiative: Start date, time, participants, and more

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson unveiled his new project, #TeamSeas, a spiritual successor to his 2019 fundraising campaign #TeamTreas. Team Seas operates along the same line of work that Team Trees did.

It is being spearheaded by MrBeast, along with Mark Rober and Matt Fitzgerald.

What is Team Seas? A look into MrBeast's new global campaign

Team Seas is a brand new global campaign that officially started on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 1.00 pm (PT). The campaign aims to bring awareness to the worldwide problem of trash being dumped and collected on beaches, rivers, and oceans.

The campaign holds a goal of $30 million. The money collected will be used to fund trash-collecting boats that will be installed on rivers that connect to oceans, as well as trash-cleaning crews that will manually clean beaches.

Every dollar donated is equivalent to 1 pound of trash being cleaned up.

MrBeast @MrBeast



KEEP IT GOING! WE ARE 10% DONE - IN 5 HOURS WE'VE REMOVED 3,000,000 POUNDS OF TRASH FROM THE OCEAN!

Many YouTubers and content creators have collaborated with MrBeast for this project, uploading videos of themselves going to beaches in their local area and picking up trash. Others have posted screenshots of their donations, encouraging others to do the same.

So far, #TeamSeas has managed to raise over $3.6 million, with the donation fund increasing by the second.

When will the Team Seas campaign end?

The fundraising campaign will close at midnight PT on January 1, 2022. Afterward, the money collected by the fundraiser will be put into use, and the clean-up jobs will begin. The length of the project is estimated to be around three years.

Which organizations are involved with Team Seas?

The organizations that will be using the money are Ocean Conservancy and The Ocean Cleanup, both non-profits. The former will handle the humane aspect of the project, while The Ocean Cleanup will implement their advanced technology, "Interceptors", to help clean up rivers.

Interceptors will be programmed to automatically pick up trash at their designated locations, 24 hours a day throughout the entire year.

Currently, the largest donation that has been made is from YouTube Originals. The company pledged to match every donation until $400k, delivered the day after the campaign went live.

The $400k donation will help fund the clean-up of 400,000 pounds of trash or 181,436 kgs.

MrBeast @MrBeast



$1 = 1 less pound of trash in the ocean!



Two years ago we planted 20,000,000 trees and now we want to remove 30,000,000 pounds of trash from the ocean with #TeamSeas

MrBeast's previous global fundraising initiative, Team Trees, raised over $23 million. Each dollar counted towards planting a single tree, so over 23 million trees were planted.

The fundraiser was donated to by high-profile individuals like Tobias Lutke (CEO of Shopify), Elon Musk (founder of SpaceX), and Susan Wojcicki (CEO of YouTube). The turnout for celebrity donations is expected to be higher this year.

