MrBeast Squid Game: Where to watch, sign-up details, participants and more

MrBeast jumped on the Squid Game bandwagon in true Beast style, and announced that he would soon recreate the popular Netflix show in real-life if certain conditions were met. His conditions were met shortly after and Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson set to work on recreating the popular South Korean Netflix show.

MrBeast's Squid Game might be available to viewers sooner than they think, as the creator recently shared progress pictures of the set on his Twitter page.

MrBeast @MrBeast The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 https://t.co/LdHf3OSsOE

This is one of the most ambitious projects MrBeast has taken upon himself in quite some time, with both streamers and fans alike excited to see how everything unfurls.

Details of MrBeast's Squid Game

Ever since MrBeast announced his real-life recreation of Squid Game, people have been excited to get more details about it, such as the reward, how they can participate in it, and more. There were several ways to stand a chance to participate in the real-life recreation of Squid Game. One way that is still valid is to comment your contestant name on MrBeast's famous TikTok video, which started this whole venture.

Furthermore, MrBeast had also dropped a line of merchandise to help pay for the cost of recreating his Squid Game. He announced that he would invite 100 random people who purchase the merchandise to participate in his rendition of Squid Game.

MrBeast @MrBeast I’m inviting 100 random people that buy this hoodie/shirt to compete in my recreation of Squid Game! Only available for 48 hours at shopmrbeast.com I’m inviting 100 random people that buy this hoodie/shirt to compete in my recreation of Squid Game! Only available for 48 hours at shopmrbeast.com https://t.co/Jh1fxbLLmb

Unfortunately, this option is no longer available as the merchandise quickly sold out within 48 hours of its release.

Furthermore, people were also curious about who they would see participating in MrBeast's Squid Game. Naturally, we can expect to see a large number of streamers participating in the event. However, the event will not feature just streamers. In keeping with the essence of the original show, MrBeast's event will also feature people from all walks of life. Therefore, viewers can see 456 participants in the real-life Squid Game rendition, out of which they may recognize only a few faces.

The Squid Game event by MrBeast will be available to watch on his YouTube channel. However, there is no release date for the much-awaited video yet, and fans will just have to wait for an announcement about it. However, given that the popular streamer has been sharing pictures from the almost-completed sets of the event, and has announced that the event will take place next week, viewers can expect to see the video quite soon.

MrBeast @MrBeast Recreating Squid Games is costing more then I thought it would but i’m in to deep to stop now lol Recreating Squid Games is costing more then I thought it would but i’m in to deep to stop now lol https://t.co/Z196lyz4Ig

MrBeast has revealed that this project is, by far, one of the most expensive ones he has embarked upon. However, he is too deep in it to stop now, so viewers can only wait to watch this epic rendition when it's ready.

