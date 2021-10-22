"I won the Squid Game": Fortnite pro SypherPK breaks the internet after pic with crate full of cash

SypherPK is already popular in the world of Fortnite, but now his influence is growing even further. After tweeting an image of a massive crate of cash, his fame is sure to skyrocket.

He tweeted an image with the caption reading "Squid Game," but the conclusions from the community were probably inevitable.

Squid Game is popular: Mr. Beast is recreating it, and now SypherPK may have won it (Image via YouTube)

Popular YouTuber Mr. Beast recently announced that he was going to recreate Squid Game, the recent Netflix show in which one winner walks away with a boatload of money after several difficult tests. Since SypherPK just posted something similar, and given the timing of both, it's quite possible that the two are connected, although this is not confirmed yet.

SypherPK @SypherPK I won the Squid Game 😏 I won the Squid Game 😏 https://t.co/w0zPJqZl9U

SypherPK has obviously earned a lot of money, regardless of whether it was from Mr. Beast or elsewhere. The replies and reactions to his tweet are pretty varied, but it's going viral nonetheless. Here are some of the best responses.

SypherPK tweets image of massive amount of cash, receives tons of responses

Twitter reacted pretty quickly to the tweet with several different reactions. One user compared him directly to a character in Squid Game, with a solid Photoshopped image to boot.

The picture had one user wishing that Squid Game was real (obviously without the parts involving death) and hoping that he'd be able to take home the cash prize someday.

ImTrachy @ImTrachy @SypherPK Bro, If there was an actual squid game in real life one day (without the death part) I would love to take part, legit would donate like a quarter of the winnings to charity if I won, one day it will exist, one day I will win @SypherPK Bro, If there was an actual squid game in real life one day (without the death part) I would love to take part, legit would donate like a quarter of the winnings to charity if I won, one day it will exist, one day I will win

Another user sounded just a little bitter over the amount of money that the Fortnite pro has come into, which is admittedly a lot of money.

However, as another user points out, the image he posted may be misleading. There seem to be less bills on the crate than it looks like at first glance, and there are even some smaller bills in the stack.

As mentioned before, Mr. Beast had recently promised to recreate Squid Game. Now, suddenly someone in the same field has a giant stack of cash? That seems suspicious to at least one user.

ShxdowFN @Shadows_Leaks @SypherPK Yo is it possible @SypherPK is in the Mr.Beast vid and won. like the eyes 👀 emoji might be hinting it. You never know. Cus Mr beast takes a while to upload after his vids are made @SypherPK Yo is it possible @SypherPK is in the Mr.Beast vid and won. like the eyes 👀 emoji might be hinting it. You never know. Cus Mr beast takes a while to upload after his vids are made

One user thinks all of the money shown might not be totally legit.

That theory leads another user to believe that he might need a little help getting this money into his bank account.

Other users are simply in awe of the amount of money the Fortnite pro appears to literally have just lying around.

One user knows he's not getting the money, but amusingly has use for something else in the picture.

truenicorn @truenicorn64 @SypherPK Can I just have the wood pallet when you're done? Need it for a project @SypherPK Can I just have the wood pallet when you're done? Need it for a project

Whether it's a misleading image or not, it's certainly a lot of money that SypherPK has come into. Hopefully, more details will be revealed soon.

Edited by Atul S