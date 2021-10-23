MrBeast's Squid Game: Every popular influencer you can expect to see

After the hit Netflix show Squid Game rose to fame, many popular influencers such as MrBeast jumped on to the Squid Game bandwagon. But Jimmy Donaldson did it in his own larger-than-life style, where he announced he would recreate Squid Game in real life, minus all the blood and gore (hopefully).

MrBeast @MrBeast I’m gonna go all out on this irl Squid Game video, give me a month to gather 456 random people and recreate all the sets 😭 I’m gonna go all out on this irl Squid Game video, give me a month to gather 456 random people and recreate all the sets 😭

The American streamer has since been heavily invested in recreating the sets and events for his real-life Squid Game event. Fans and fellow streamers alike are extremely excited for this event to take place and want to participate in it.

Streamers who might appear on MrBeast's IRL Squid Game event

MrBeast is truly going all out preparing for the Squid Game event. He has taken to Twitter to ask for suggestions regarding the event as well, and fans have responded with creative suggestions.

MrBeast @MrBeast In my version of Squid Game, how should I do the tug of war game? Since they’ve all seen Squid Game they’ll know when I tell them to pair up in groups of 10 what it’s for. Seems eh. What do I do? In my version of Squid Game, how should I do the tug of war game? Since they’ve all seen Squid Game they’ll know when I tell them to pair up in groups of 10 what it’s for. Seems eh. What do I do?

Many influencers have also shown an active interest in wanting to participate in the event. While it would defeat the purpose if the event only includes streamers and influencers, there will definitely be many streamers in the list of invitees.

Top streamers like Valkyrae and Karl Jacobs might be on the guest list for the Squid Game event, since they have shown an active interest in participating.

Other popular streamers like TinaKitten and Quackity have also expressed their interest in being in the event. Tina's fans and friends have been vouching for her too.

Quackity @Quackity @MrBeast I’m willing to go bald and rapidly age just to be like 001 @MrBeast I’m willing to go bald and rapidly age just to be like 001

tina :D @TinaKitten @MrBeast Hello Jimmy I think I would make a great pink suit and I am ruthless 🙂👍 @MrBeast Hello Jimmy I think I would make a great pink suit and I am ruthless 🙂👍

carrot🥕 @carrotgirlstan @MrBeast Invite tina she already has her squid game outfit :D @MrBeast Invite tina she already has her squid game outfit :D https://t.co/KFJJBjd8T7

Popular TikToker and musician Bella Poarch has also expressed her interest in appearing in the IRL Squid Game.

Other streamers like Mizkif and Ludwig, however, said that they would not be able to make an appearance at this highly anticipated event.

The Squid Game event is probably the most ambitious project Donaldson has taken up yet, and it is proving to be quite challenging for the streamer. He dropped a line of merchandise to help fund the event, which he revealed is costing him about $2,000,000.

MrBeast @MrBeast We are doing this drop because our Squid Game video is looking like it will cost over $2,000,000 (easily our most expensive video) and I need help paying for it 😅All the $ we make will go towards the video! We are doing this drop because our Squid Game video is looking like it will cost over $2,000,000 (easily our most expensive video) and I need help paying for it 😅All the $ we make will go towards the video!

The streamer is truly going all out for this event, so it will definitely be epic. While there is no date for the event yet, viewers can expect to see it sometime soon.

