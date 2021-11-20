"It’s so slimy": PewDiePie slams attempts to cancel MrBeast over 'Squid Game' recreation

YouTube sensation Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has expressed his admiration for MrBeast's Squid Game recreation. However, the Swedish YouTuber heard about attempts to cancel the philanthropic creator for the recreation, and from the looks of it, PewDiePie is massively unimpressed.

MrBeast has been pretty vocal about his $3.5 million recreation of Squid Game. Sadly, he has received a vehement backlash from fans of the Korean thriller, accusing the YouTuber of copying a rendition of "children's games." Furthermore, the community is also of the view that his version of Squid Game doesn't look authentic.

On the flip side, others argued MrBeast should invest or donate money for a good cause rather than spending it on recreating a Netflix show.

PewDiePie came to MrBeast's rescue on November 18 and stated how the community misunderstood a lot of things and that attempts to cancel the philanthropic streamer were unwarranted.

PewDiePie says MrBeast won't be getting cancelled over 'Squid Game' controversy

During one of his recent streams, a viewer asked the 32-year-old YouTuber if he was aware of a recent instance calling for the cancelation of MrBeast. PewDiePie's face grew grim and he said:

"There’s no way he’s getting cancelled."

After loading up an article about the hurly-burly, PewDiePie recalled what had been happening in the community and opined:

“Oh yeah, people are saying that he should do other things with the money instead of this. Except he does. This is why people shouldn’t have opinions.”

He further added:

“People will pick whatever surface level opinion that they can make to form any form of argument. People purposely misunderstand and skew things to make someone else look bad. It’s so slimy.”

Claims suggesting that MrBeast is selfish are unfounded. Especially considering that the American YouTuber has given away millions of dollars in the last few years. Not only has he helped college students pay for their education and housing loans, but he has also helped them get jobs. He even runs his own charity, which goes by the name of Beast Philanthropy, an organization the YouTuber created to help provide food to those in need.

Just last month, he launched the #TeamSeas initiative to remove over 30 million pounds of trash out of the world’s oceans.

MrBeast is yet to comment on the situation, but it's safe to assume that PewDiePie is ready to back him up.

Edited by Siddharth Satish