"Hope they sue him": Internet slams MrBeast for recreating Squid Game

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson took to social media recently to announce that he has finally recreated the much-awaited Squid Game set in real life. The philanthropic content creator had promised on TikTok that he would recreate the sets in real life, with players able to participate.

After announcing he would be doing so, the YouTuber recently showcased the shockingly similar Squid Game sets he had created, which sparked a heated conversation on Twitter.

Donaldson also mentioned on Twitter that the recreation project cost him over $2 million. Though many fans have shown excitement towards his latest project, a few doubt the show's recreation.

Why are followers divided about MrBeast's Squid Game recreation?

The 23-year-old uploaded a TikTok clip of his recreated sets on Twitter. He has created the show's iconic "Red Light, Green Light" set as well as the unforgettable backdrops for other games such as "Marbles" and "Ppopgi."

Along with the incredible sets, fans got a glimpse of someone dressed as one of the guards on the show. The sleeping quarters of the Squid Game participants have been recreated as well.

MrBeast @MrBeast I now have every game from Squid Game built in real life :) I now have every game from Squid Game built in real life :) https://t.co/kzeeuSF7Rv

Though Donaldson's Squid Game project is extraordinarily similar to the movie, followers were not pleased with the game being recreated. Many cited on Twitter that the show's creator, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, attempted to showcase rigid class structures and the evils of capitalism.

Twitter users also mentioned that Squid Game must not be taken to the surface level where games are simply recreated for viewers' enjoyment.

A few tweets against the show's recreation read:

. @sawrpam MrBeast @MrBeast I now have every game from Squid Game built in real life :) I now have every game from Squid Game built in real life :) https://t.co/kzeeuSF7Rv does director hwang dong-hyuk know about this already? i hope they sue him twitter.com/mrbeast/status… does director hwang dong-hyuk know about this already? i hope they sue him twitter.com/mrbeast/status…

☭ Marcos ☭ @MarcosEduardoT

let's do that in real life! don't worry nobody dies so it's ok @MrBeast you know that tv show about a game where desperate people kill themselves for the chance of winning money, telling us about how sadistic the rich can be and how the working class is just entertainment fodder for them?let's do that in real life! don't worry nobody dies so it's ok @MrBeast you know that tv show about a game where desperate people kill themselves for the chance of winning money, telling us about how sadistic the rich can be and how the working class is just entertainment fodder for them?let's do that in real life! don't worry nobody dies so it's ok

prayformojo @MichaelSeanB @MrBeast it looks cool but I dunno it feels weird recreating a dystopian game where poor ppl are pitted against one another for the enjoyment of the rich and literally murder each other to win money...obvi you aren't going to kill ppl but even emulating it in a diff form feels off @MrBeast it looks cool but I dunno it feels weird recreating a dystopian game where poor ppl are pitted against one another for the enjoyment of the rich and literally murder each other to win money...obvi you aren't going to kill ppl but even emulating it in a diff form feels off

Oliver eats cake @OllypopZA @MrBeast The whole thing was about the people killing each other to get out of debt as entertainment for the wealthy. Glad that went over your head and you, as a wealthy person, are recreating it as entertainment. @MrBeast The whole thing was about the people killing each other to get out of debt as entertainment for the wealthy. Glad that went over your head and you, as a wealthy person, are recreating it as entertainment.

saints fan @brandon43743092 @MrBeast “Waaa the whole point of squid game was to criticize rich people mr beast your spending millions of dollars on this stupid video” hmmm are we just gonna ignore the 891 million dollars Netflix made on the show? 🤔 @MrBeast “Waaa the whole point of squid game was to criticize rich people mr beast your spending millions of dollars on this stupid video” hmmm are we just gonna ignore the 891 million dollars Netflix made on the show? 🤔 https://t.co/KgCt29RWIr

⭐Sasha Alex💧 @blaquemariquita The fact that Mr. Beast is trying recreate squid game irl is so weird like... how did u miss the plot this hard The fact that Mr. Beast is trying recreate squid game irl is so weird like... how did u miss the plot this hard

Along with many stating how Squid Game showcased the exploitative nature of the rich, few fans of the YouTuber defended him. Many of his followers reiterated his philanthropic nature:

Davaa @DavaaGames @MrBeast Seeing how people have reacted to this has genuinely made me lose brain cells. MrBeast is only 23 and has donated millions of dollars to those in need. I wonder how many other 23 year olds can say the same. I certainly can’t. @MrBeast Seeing how people have reacted to this has genuinely made me lose brain cells. MrBeast is only 23 and has donated millions of dollars to those in need. I wonder how many other 23 year olds can say the same. I certainly can’t.

furutsu_g3orge @FG3orge @CinemaDo1190 @MrBeast He literally has food banks set up and donates all if not most of his money to the community lmao. To make money you need money tho specially on that scale. So even if he spent 2mill he’s giving it back unlike the show squid games which used 21 mil and whatever they made is kept. @CinemaDo1190 @MrBeast He literally has food banks set up and donates all if not most of his money to the community lmao. To make money you need money tho specially on that scale. So even if he spent 2mill he’s giving it back unlike the show squid games which used 21 mil and whatever they made is kept.

In a TikTok clip Donaldson had shared on November 3, he encouraged his fans to "wish the 456 contestants good luck next week", indicating that the players for his Squid Game have already been allocated.

