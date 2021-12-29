6 streamers who stayed in the headlines throughout 2021

While the year 2021 may not have been great for many, it was an absolute blast for many streamers. Although the road was not entirely smooth, many streamers fixed their places in the headlines throughout the entire year with their actions.

Here are some of the top streamers who made a permanent place for themselves in the headlines in 2021.

Top streamers who remained in the spotlight throughout 2021

1) xQc

Felix "xQc" Lengyel has had a fantastic streaming year in 2021. The popular French-Canadian streamer broke many records this year, and currently sits as King of Twitch. He even holds the record for most followers gained in 2021, with a total of 5.27 million followers gained this year itself.

However, the road was not entirely smooth for the streamer, career-wise or personally. He went through a short separation with his girlfriend, Adept, and even got banned on Twitch multiple times. Furthermore, he even expressed feelings of burnout, saying that he was not feeling like streaming at all.

Despite all this, the streamer managed to have a successful year in 2021, reigning over Twitch in the end.

2) Pokimane

Over the past year, Pokimane has grown to become one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, ranking among others like xQc and Ninja. However, she kept making it into the headlines this year, especially after the infamous Twitch data leak that revealed everyone's pay. Fans were shocked to know the meagre amount of money that Poki makes via Twitch subs.

However, the streamer also donned her entrepreneurial hat earlier this year. Pokimane became the co-founder of RTS, an agency that helps budding streamers make decisions regarding brand signings and other deals they should or should not take up.

3) Valkyrae

2021 has been a rather happening year for Valkyrae. Although it was not all positive, the streamer learned a lot this year. She signed as the co-owner of popular esports organization, 100 Thieves, alongside CouRageJD. She even released her own line of merchandise and appeared in many music videos of artists like Bella Poarch and Corpse Husband.

However, her success dipped for a short while when the streamer inched very close to getting canceled on the internet. Valkyrae was labeled a scammer by some after she announced her line of skincare, RFLCT, which claimed to protect people's skin from the harmful effects of blue light emitted from device screens. She soon cut off all associations with the organization that has since ceased to exist.

4) Kkatamina

Miyoung "KKatamina" Kim rose to prominence in 2021 when she made history by becoming the most subbed female Twitch streamer in the world. She broke the record in November during her two-week subathon and has since made it to the big leagues.

She now streams with the likes of Disguised Toast, Scarra, and Valkyrae, who she will soon be living with.

5) Ludwig

Ludwig Ahgren held the streaming community's attention throughout 2021. The streamer's month long subathon made him Twitch's reigning sub king and he has been undefeated since. He even got mixed up with several controversies, though he apologized for getting involved in some of them.

However, in the most shocking event of the year, the streamer announced his shift from Twitch to YouTube Gaming at the beginning of December. This announcement left streamers and fans wide-eyed, but he has settled into his new streaming platform quite well.

6) Mizkif

Mizkif is popular for farming several controversies that took place amidst streamers and maintained his place in the headlines by doing exactly that. Be it Valkyrae's RFLCT controversy or Hasanabi's latest controversial Twitch ban, Mizkif made his presence felt in each of those controversies.

However, he also managed to keep the Twitterati very interested in his personal life. After the streamer announced his separation with Maya Higa after two years of being together, he has been paired with other streamers like Pokimane and Emiru as well. However, he has shut down all those claims and even got involved in a controversy with QTCinderella after she commented on his living situation with Emiru.

The year has been rather weird for Mizkif, but he managed to stay in the headlines all year long.

2021 has been a rather interesting year for many in the streaming community, but these streamers stole the show all year long.

