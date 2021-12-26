Top 3 times Valkyrae caught the internet's attention in 2021

2021 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter. Starting with her shift from Twitch to YouTube to her disastrous RFLCT controversy, Valkyrae has seen quite a few highs and lows this year.

Here are the top three times Valkyrae caught the internet's attention in 2021.

2021 has been rather bittersweet for Valkyrae

1) Valkyrae became co-owner of 100 Thieves

Shortly after she shifted from Twitch to YouTube, Valkyrae stated that she would explore different kinds of work apart from gaming streams. In April 2021, Valkyrae was announced as the co-owner of the popular eSports organization 100 Thieves, along with Jack "CourageJD" Dunlop.

She works at a business strategy level in the organization, alongside the organization's CEO and founder, Nadeshot.

2) Valkyrae's RFLCT controversy

The first half of the year was great for Valkyrae, as the streamer added many feathers to her cap. However, in the latter half of October, things began to look down for the 100 Thieves co-owner after she announced her skincare brand, RFLCT.

The brand was marketed towards gamers, claiming to protect their skin from the harmful effects of blue light emitted from device screens. However, the brand and Valkyrae were soon labelled scammers since the effects of blue light from device screens were negligible.

Things took a turn for the worse when Valkyrae decided to break her silence about the issue. She started an entire blame game instead of taking accountability for her actions. This led to her almost being cancelled on the internet. However, she has since apologized for her mistakes, and RFLCT has ceased to exist.

3) Valkyrae found herself in the Forbes 30 under 30 list

Valkyrae made a place for herself in the Forbes 30 under 30 list for 2022 as well. On December 1, the streamer took to Twitter to announce her latest achievement.













The streamer was completely taken aback when she saw the nomination, but she composed herself and posted on Twitter to inform her fans about the same.

Furthermore, the Streamy Awards were announced on December 12, and the popular streamer won the award for Live Streamer of the Year.

Apart from a few bumps along the way, Valkyrae has had quite a successful year in 2021 and has added several feathers to her cap throughout the year.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar