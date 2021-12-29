From xQc to Tommyinnit, top 7 streamers who gained the most followers in 2021

2021 has been a good year for Twitch streamers, many of whom have gained a lot in their endeavors. Starting from streaming hours to Twitch subs and follower numbers, many records were broken this year.

As the year comes to an end, here's a list of the top 7 streamers who gained the most followers in 2021.

Top seven Twitch streamers who gained the most followers in 2021

1) xQc

2021 has been a terrific year for Felix "xQc" Lengyel. Although the streamer did hit some bumps on the road, he has achieved a lot in the past 12 months. Topping that list of achievements is him gaining the highest number of followers in 2021.

The former Overwatch pro accrued over 5.27 million followers in this year alone.

However, his achievements don't stop there, since the streamer also amassed a whopping 224 million viewers in 2021.

2) Adin Ross

Following closely is Adin Ross, who had a pretty interesting year. Although the streamer faced allegations of scamming artists, it didn't stop him from placing second on the list of followers gained in 2021.

adin @adinross Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 🎅🏻 I love y’all I’m so appreciative of all of u ❤️ 💚



Like this tweet and reply with what you need for Christmas and I’ll bless y’all and shoot some of u guys a dm :) ❤️🎅🏻 Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 🎅🏻 I love y’all I’m so appreciative of all of u ❤️ 💚 Like this tweet and reply with what you need for Christmas and I’ll bless y’all and shoot some of u guys a dm :) ❤️🎅🏻 https://t.co/nXCi0iihIi

The popular streamer gained over 4.77 million followers on Twitch this year.

3) Auronplay

Auronplay has been the proud owner of the second-most followed channel on Twitch since November 2021. Interestingly, a huge part of that following came in 2021 itself. The streamer has placed third on the list of the most followers gained this year.

Auronplay accrued over 4.61 million followers on Twitch in 2021.

4) Heelmike

Heelmike clinched fourth spot on the list of top streamers who have gained the most followers in 2021. The popular "Just Chatting" streamer is only a few followers shy of his predecessor on the list, Auronplay.

Heelmike has remarkably accrued over 4.44 million followers in 2021.

5) IbaiLlanos

IbaiLlanos placed fifth on the list of streamers with the most followers gained. It was a close call between him and Heelmike. Compared to the latter's 4.44 million followers gain, Ibai finished slightly behind at 4.43 million.

Nonetheless, this remarkable figure was enough to place him fifth on the list.

The popular streamer plays a variety of games on his Twitch channel, such as Minecraft, League of Legends, and many more.

6) Tommyinnit

Tommyinnit has placed sixth on the list, having gained 4.26 million followers in 2021. The popular Minecraft streamer can often be seen playing the title with other streamers in the community, such as the rising star, Dream.

However, his 4.26 million follower gain is quite a pleasant surprise, given that he has only had 96 active streaming days this year.

7) Juansguarnizo

Juansguarnizo is a popular Colombian Twitch streamer. He placed seventh on the list of streamers with the most followers gained in 2021.

The variety streamer has amassed 3.63 million followers this year and gained an impressive 95.7 million views as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

2021 has been great for several creators in the Twitch streaming community. The above list is just another testament to their achievements.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul