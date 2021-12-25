How xQc proved to be Twitch's biggest star in 2021

Felix "xQc" Lengyel has had a rather exciting year in 2021, having bagged many of the top positions on the Amazon-owned streaming platform. He cemented his place as the king of Twitch for the second year in a row with his impressive streaming hours, viewer and subscriber counts, and more.

📖 tinyurl.com/mwxpu9vn Our State of the Stream: Year in Review report in partnership w/ @Rainmaker (Twitch data) & @StreamsCharts (Trovo data) is live!Takeaways:📈Streaming had huge YoY growth @xQc is top Twitch streamer 2 years in a row⚔️ @playnewworld is top new IP Our State of the Stream: Year in Review report in partnership w/ @Rainmaker (Twitch data) & @StreamsCharts (Trovo data) is live! Takeaways:📈Streaming had huge YoY growth🏆@xQc is top Twitch streamer 2 years in a row⚔️@playnewworld is top new IP📖 tinyurl.com/mwxpu9vn

According to StreamElements' end-of-year report, xQc has emerged as Twitch's top streamer for the second year in a row.

xQc emerges as the king of Twitch for the second year in a row

According to StreamElements' report, the former Overwatch pro raked in over 261 million hours watched on Twitch, beating other streamers like Gaules and HasanAbi by a huge margin. However, it is not surprising that the streamer got such insane viewer hours seeing that he has streamed almost every single day of the year.

xQc emerges as the top Twitch streamer in 2021 (Image via StreamElements)

xQc only missed streaming for a few days in July and for a longer period in November when he was shifting houses. But his streaming hours have always been something worth applauding for. In 2021, xQc managed to stream for an average of 9.2 hours every day. Naturally, his insane streaming hours have also helped him bag the top position on the purple platform.

As previously pointed out by Pokimane, what makes xQc more valuable to Twitch is the fact that he is a variety streamer. This implies that xQc can rake in millions of views by doing just about anything on stream, be it 'Just Chatting' streams or his entertaining GTA RP gameplay.

Therefore, since his viewership does not depend on a specific kind of content, he can do whatever he wishes without getting bored or having to worry about viewer counts.

xQc faced several lows in 2021 as well

Unfortunately, 2021 wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for xQc, despite his various accolades. The streamer did mention that he was feeling burnt out several times and ended up taking a few days off for the same. He clearly stated that although he could have streamed if he wanted to, he would wait till he felt better to make quality content.

xQc @xQc EVERYTHING IS IN DISARAY, I CAN GO LIVE BUT I DON'T WANT TO STREAM UNTIL I CAN MAKE "GOOD" STREAMS AGAIN. GONNA NEED A LITTLE MORE TIME. UNPREDICTABLES KEEP STACKING UP. SORRY EVERYTHING IS IN DISARAY, I CAN GO LIVE BUT I DON'T WANT TO STREAM UNTIL I CAN MAKE "GOOD" STREAMS AGAIN. GONNA NEED A LITTLE MORE TIME. UNPREDICTABLES KEEP STACKING UP. SORRY

Furthermore, 2021 saw xQc receive two bans on Twitch as well, once for streaming the Olympics and the second time for playing Kanye West's DONDA on a live stream.

However, despite all of this, xQc still emerged out of 2021 with 9.7 million followers on Twitch to his name.

Edited by Atul S