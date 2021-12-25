Twitch has seen a large increase in users in the past few years, both on the viewer and creator sides.

Several streamers have been able to take advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown, growing their channels to immense heights and raking in thousands of new followers while notably increasing the number of hours they've spent streaming.

This list will encompass the top 10 most-watched streamers on Twitch in 2021, as of December 25.

Note: This list excludes company, brand, and esports channels. Data is taken from sullygnome.com.

Who are the top 10 most-watched Twitch streamers of 2021?

10) Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp

Having over 76.54 million hours of watch time, Tyler1 (who goes by "loltyler1" on Twitch) is number 10 on this list.

Tyler1 averages around 28.86k viewers per stream and has gained around 711k followers this year. He streamed for 2.65k hours, which comes up to more than 200 hours a month, in line with what he revealed in his Washington Post interview.

9) Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker

HasanAbi has 81.40 million hours of watch time for his Twitch account, securing his position as number nine.

Piker was banned for one week near the end of the year. Taking into account his usual streaming habits, he would have been several positions higher if not for his temporary suspension.

He gained around 767k followers and streamed for 3k hours in 2021, averaging 26.6k viewers per stream.

8) Nicholas "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff

NICKMERCS is the eighth most-watched Twitch streamer this year, having 82 million hours of watch time.

Kolcheff streamed for around 1.93k hours this year, gaining over 1.4 million followers. He averages 42k viewers per stream, peaking at 371,609.

7) Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek

This year, Shroud streamed for over 2.5k hours, having 87.82 million hours of watch time.

The content creator has a little over 9.8 million followers and averages 34.3k viewers per stream. He peaked at 340.6k viewers. His Twitch streams ranges from anywhere between seven to eleven hours.

6) Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar

Summit1g has streamed for around 3.61k hours in 2021 and has 92.8 million hours watched on Twitch, which is less than his 2020 tally of 106.8 million.

The streamer has around 25.6k viewers per stream, peaking at 104.6k. He gained over 300k followers this year and has 6.02 million in total.

5) Victor "LOUD Coringa" Augusto

LOUD Coringa, who goes by "loud_coringa" on Twitch, is number five with 98.74 million hours watched on his channel.

Coringa streamed for 1.57k hours in 2021 while averaging 62.89k viewers per stream, a stark contrast from numbers six and above. He gained 1.9 million followers this year and has 2.71 million in total.

4) Ibai "ibai" Llanos

Ibai is the first on the list to have more than 100 million hours watched, 101,857,203 to be exact. He streamed for a total of 1.39k hours.

The content creator has gained over 4.4 million followers and has 8.70 in total. He averaged over 70k viewers per stream, peaking at 1.51 million at one point.

3) Raul Alvarez "AuronPlay" Genes

AuronPlay is number three, sitting at 119.01 million hours of watch time in 2021. He streamed for just over 1k hours this year.

Genes has a little under 11 million followers, gaining more than 4.5 million in the past 365 days. He usually has around 109k viewers per live stream and peaked at 317.43k.

2) Alexandre "Guales" Borba

Guales racked up 166.46 million hours of watch time in 2021, having streamed for 8.61 hours. This puts him at number two.

The Twitch streamer has over 3.2 million followers, gaining 953.24k just in the past 365 days. He peaked at 335.91k viewers but usually has around 19.32k per stream.

1) Felix "xQc" Lengyel

xQc is this year's number one most-watched Twitch streamer, with over 272 million hours of watch time. He streamed for 3.6k hours this year.

Lengyel has almost 8.7 million followers and gained 5.27 million in 2021. He averages 74.6k viewers per stream and peaked at 167.22k viewers.

