"We're going to tweak it": Summit1g speaks to Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan regarding new racing gear

Jaryd Russell "summit1g" Lazar had the opportunity to speak to Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan regarding his new virtual racing gear.

The streamer has been camping on iRacing for quite a while. His impact on the game led him to receive personal help from both Tony Kanaan and professional coach David Sampson. To top it off, Lazar will be receiving a special gift from Kanaan himself.

Summit1g guided by Tony Kanaan and David Sampson

For the past few weeks, Jaryd Russell "Summit1g" Lazar or simply "Summit," has been grinding races on iRacing, a subscription-based esports racing service.

The game is beginning to see a lot of popularity and time in the spotlight within the Twitch community after Summit1g began playing it. During a recent stream, his work paid off as he was able to converse with Brazilian racing professional Tony Kanaan as well as simulator coach and esports manager David Sampson.

Summit1g had been facing difficulties with the settings on his simulation racing gear, as he attempted to use the same ones that professional racers use. Kanaan, who was on a call with him, said:

"Summit, believe me - it's more of what you feel comfortable (with) then actually, like - David's settings, for instance, are not the same as mine."

He continued:

"So you're going to have to find (your settings). We're going to lead you to it and you're going to have to tell us 'I like it, or I don't like it', and then we're going to tweak it to the way you like. You're going to have your own personal settings."

Earlier in the conversation, Kanaan had told Summit1g that he would be receiving his own personalized and improved racing gear for the game.

Tony Kanaan is quite experienced in the field of sim racing, especially with the iRacing platform in particular. David Sampson has been on the platform for over a decade and is the manager of the Kanaan Esports team, a collaboration between the two. He also streams and uploads videos on the topic of racing.

Summit1g's experience on iRacing has been a welcome sight for viewers, who have begun to take an interest in the platform. The content creator has been streaming the title for over two weeks.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee