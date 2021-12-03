Tyler1 reveals that his hectic Twitch contract might force him to retire

Tyler1 has always been known to grind his Twitch hours, often streaming for more than 10 hours every day. However, in a recent interview with The Washington Post, the streamer revealed his hectic Twitch contract details.

He said the contract forced him to stream for such long hours. For that reason, he is considering retiring early because the stress is overwhelming.

Tyler1's 50 hours of streaming every week has led to him feeling completely burnt out, to the point where he does not care about the consequences of retiring early.

"How bad is it going to get? Just f**k it, man. Maybe I just need to retire."

Tyler1 might quit streaming for good

Tyler1 has been known to grind League of Legends on his livestreams. The 26-year-old streamer is a self-made millionaire worth over $4.5 million. However, he had to put in quite a lot of effort to achieve this, streaming for hours on end without taking any days off.

But this lifestyle is beginning to take a toll on Tyler1's health, as he revealed in the WaPo article. The streamer said that on weekends he barely speaks to anyone. He also stays in bed for longer to rest his body and voice. He also revealed that his audience has an unforgiving nature, so he never skips streaming.

"If you take one day off, [fans] are like “where are you bro, how could you?” So I don’t miss days. Ever."

However, the only thing that has kept the streamer from retiring is that he does not know what to do with his life after he quits streaming.

"It's been my whole life."

This opens up the conversation about the unforgiving nature of Twitch and its audience towards streamers on the platform. These entertainers have to put in a lot of effort while streaming for long hours to engage viewers.

