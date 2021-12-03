xQc reacts to comments under an article about Tyler1

During a recent livestream, Felix "xQc" Lengyel went through an article by The Washington Post, which detailed a Twitch streamer's lonely and frustrating life. The article was primarily about Tyler1 and alluded to Twitch streamers in general.

However, the French-Canadian streamer was a lot more interested in seeing the comments on the post and ended up voice acting and reacting to each one he read. He poked fun at several of the comments, entertaining his viewers.

xQc creates a funny banter with comments under an article

The gist of the Washington Post article suggested that while streamers are the internet's latest sensation, they lead lonely and frustrating lives, spending many hours in front of a screen. However, xQc skipped the entire article and spent about 30 minutes analyzing the comments under it.

He thought many of the comments were bizarre, but one particular word seemed to strike a chord with the former Overwatch pro. The comment said,

"He has his fortune, but is so addicted to fake validation that he chooses it over actual human contact. Seems a waste."

xQc found several comments very bizarre (Image via xQcOW on Twitch)

xQc found this hilarious, suggesting that what he described was no different than commenting under random articles on the internet. Furthermore, the streamer pointed out that the commenter only had one like on his comment and referred to him as "one-like Andy" after that.

"Just like commenting on a f**king article! This guy spent all of his energy seeking validation and all he has is one like. One like Andy. Dude, one like Andy, chill out bro."

The clip soon made its way to the subreddit of LiveStreamFails and xQc fans were in splits about the streamer's reaction.

xQc himself has mentioned a few times that it can get tedious to spend several days chatting with unknown viewers as a job. However, he does seem to enjoy the time he spends on livestream. After all, he is currently the most viewed streamer on the platform.

Edited by Srijan Sen