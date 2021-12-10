“First time I’m not mad at you”: TommyInnit reacts to Dream’s post on his critics

A few hours ago, TommyInnit reacted to Dream's response to his critics for questioning his gameplay ethics. Earlier today, Dream won the Content Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards. He responded to his critics with a tweet, to which close friend and fellow creator TommyInnit reacted and supported him wholeheartedly.

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit reacts to Dream's response to his critics

Dream is one of the most famous Minecraft players and content creators. His YouTube channel boasts over 27 million subscribers. His 'Minecraft Manhunt' videos are some of the most watched Minecraft videos on YouTube, with one of them clocking in at over 100 million views. But many have criticized and suspected his unbelievable tricks in Minecraft, calling him a cheat.

dream @dreamwastaken everyone that's mad that I won can stay mad! there's so many people that were deserving of recognition for the amazing things they've done this year, including the other nominees and tons of others that weren't nominated and I still hope they get as much appreciation as possible. everyone that's mad that I won can stay mad! there's so many people that were deserving of recognition for the amazing things they've done this year, including the other nominees and tons of others that weren't nominated and I still hope they get as much appreciation as possible.

After he won the Content Creator of the Year award, many people reacted negatively towards Dream. Dream was swift to deliver a wholesome but witty retort to the negative comments. TommyInnit, a close friend of Dream, reacted to this, happily supporting Dream and agreeing with his statement.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @dreamwastaken First time I can say I am not mad at you Dream. It very deserved. well done my mans!!! @dreamwastaken First time I can say I am not mad at you Dream. It very deserved. well done my mans!!!

Fans' humorous reactions to Tommy supporting Dream

Fans of both content creators responded to the tweet, reacting to his hearty support for Dream. Many were quite surprised to see the usually annoying and funny Minecraft streamer positively supporting Dream.

Many fans replied quite emotionally to TommyInnit's reaction to Dream's tweet. Many of them affectionately referred to the two content creators as the "Disc Duo" because of their history on the Dream SMP.

TommyInnit and Dream have some major history on Dream's famous Minecraft server, the Dream SMP. Right after joining the server back in July 2020, Tommy quickly got involved in a fight with Dream over rare music discs in the game.

Ever since then, the Dream SMP has hosted various role-playing stories to provide great content for their fans. In nearly all of these lore stories, both of their characters have played major roles and were always against each other.

Of course, they both have respect for each other in real life outside the game. Both Minecraft stars have collaborated on various Minecraft videos, creating some of the best and funniest content in the Minecraft community.

Edited by Atul S