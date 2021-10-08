Pokimane fans surprised she only makes $38,000 a month

Twitch's massive data breach leaked the salaries of many streamers like xQc, Ludwig, and Pokimane, apart from other sensitive information. What followed was a series of controversies regarding streamers' pay.

While xQc's $750K earnings in September 2021 alone left many wide-eyed, Hasanabi's $200K caused him to receive backlash for his socialist stance.

However, Pokimane's earnings also caught the attention of many. The leak revealed that the streamer had made a mere $38K last month.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) https://t.co/wDG0JkJuCx

Fans were shocked by the low income of the OfflineTV star from a platform where she had over 8.3M followers. However, Pokimane has now responded and explained the amount she earned.

Pokimane explains how Twitch earnings are not central part of her income

There was a massive debate on Twitter about the Twitch star's low earnings, so Poki finally shared her response. The 25-year-old said that the low earning was because she had capped her donation limit to $5 only, so she did not make too much from Twitch subs.

pokimane @pokimanelol i capped my donations a year ago since i'm now at a point where sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts can sustain me.

transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket. TREAT YOURSELVES ☺️ i capped my donations a year ago since i'm now at a point where sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts can sustain me.

transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket. TREAT YOURSELVES ☺️

Pokimane also explained that Twitch earnings were not her primary source of income. The online star earns a fair share of her average earnings from sponsorships, merchandise, and other brand deals.

Therefore, she did not really depend on her earnings from Twitch subs and ads to sustain herself. In fact, the Morocco-born sensation also shared that Twitch subs and ads constitute the lowest part of her income.

The broadcaster also saw the humor in the Twitch leak. Pokimane suggested that she would no longer be bashed for raking in millions from her viewers now that her payout was leaked.

pokimane @pokimanelol at least people can’t over-exaggerate me “making millions a month off my viewers” anymore 🤪 at least people can’t over-exaggerate me “making millions a month off my viewers” anymore 🤪

Pokimane's donation cap had been greatly appreciated by the community when she did it since the Twitch streamer made it clear that she did not need vast amounts in donations. She urged her fans to keep the money in their pockets or donate to smaller streamers instead.

Also Read

However, Pokimane trolls still chose to criticize the actions of the Among Us star. They stated that a donation cap was not enough, and she should refrain from receiving any monetary donations from her viewers.

Pokimane's fans, however, came to her defense, saying that donations are voluntary, meaning that people are giving her the money by choice. There is no compulsion to pay, and followers donate because they like the content she produces and streams.

Edited by Ravi Iyer