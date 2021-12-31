Is Pokimane actually dating Kevin? Rumors swirl the Internet after the duo's latest stream

Pokimane recently caught the internet's attention once again when she brought her "friend" Kevin on her livestream. Although the two were simply having a chill hangout livestream where they were reacting to videos on the internet and interacting with Pokimane's viewers, there was no denying the chemistry that the duo shared.

Naturally, this raised speculation about whether the two were in a relationship. Fans went crazy wondering whether the duo were dating, but most of them already seem convinced that Pokimane and Kevin are in a relationship.

Pokimane and Kevin have not confirmed the nature of their relationship

Pokimane has always been paired with various streamers throughout her career, be it Disguised Toast, Corpse Husband, or Mizkif. However, she has always decided to keep her off-stream life private. In fact, the streamer even snapped at a viewer once as they tried to pry into her private life, asking about her relationships with her friends.

However, this time, Pokimane's fans are fairly certain that she is in a relationship with Kevin because of the dynamic that the two of them share. Kevin even joked about Pokimane's friend Mizkif, calling him a "clout goblin" when Pokimane asked him if he knew what it meant.

Fans really appreciate the idea of Kevin as Pokimane's boyfriend, saying that they can understand why the streamer would like someone like Kevin.

Furthermore, fans of Pokimane are glad to see her look so happy with her supposed boyfriend. However, it is worth noting that neither Pokimane nor Kevin have confirmed these speculations yet.

Pokimane's fans were initially confused about whether Kevin was her brother or partner

Kevin has been appearing on several of Pokimane's streams lately, where they have been interacting with her viewers, as well. However, while viewers were initially confused about the nature of their relationship, one such viewer asked if they were partners or siblings, given the similarity in their identity. Kevin immediately took the opportunity to say:

"Dating or siblings?"

The general consensus seems to be that the duo are dating, although they have not confirmed it yet.

