"What the hell!": Pokimane jokingly hits Kevin on stream after he makes an inappropriate comment

Kevin, who Pokimane is allegedly dating, has been making frequent appearances on the RTS owner's livestreams lately. However, a comment he made on her recent livestream left Pokimane in disbelief, and she hit his shoulder in an attempt to get him to be quiet.

The streamers were responding to messages on Pokimane's Twitch chat, where a fan had posted a problem in his life. Kevin had a rather inappropriate response to the fan's question, which left Pokimane shocked.

"What the hell!"

Pokimane slaps Kevin on the shoulder after he makes an inappropriate comment on her livestream

Pokimane, Aria, and Kevin were recently responding to messages on the former's Twitch chat. They noticed that a man had posted a rather awkward problem, and Kevin decided to read it out loud.

"HELP. I'm 33, sleeping with a 44-year-old married woman with TWO kids. I feel bad for her husband, but she says, 'I'm a big girl don't worry about me,' and doesn't want a divorce... what do I do. My BRAIN says no, my HEART says there's sparks and chemistry."

While Pokimane and Aria were considerably shocked by the question, Kevin simply inched closer to the mic and cheekily asked:

"What does your d**k say though?"

Pokimane immediately hit Kevin in the shoulder as he burst out laughing. However, she also had a cheeky response ready for his question:

"Clealry, it's been saying yes, so..."

Fans on the Twitch chat were also left in splits by Kevin's response.

Kevin has a reputation for cheeky humor

This is not the first instance where Kevin showed his cheeky sense of humor on Pokimane's livestream. In an earlier livestream, Pokimane asked Kevin if he was aware of what a "clout goblin" was.

After some thought, Kevin responded with a statement that left Poki wide-eyed:

"No, but I have heard of a Mizkif."

Also Read Article Continues below

He immediately clarified, saying that he loved Mizkif and only meant his previous statement as a joke. However, it is clear that Kevin can leave Pokimane and her chat in splits with his tongue-in-cheek humor.

Edited by R. Elahi