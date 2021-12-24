"You're joking!": Twitch streamers left in disbelief after Pokimane pays for their expensive dinner

Pokimane is very well known within the streaming community for her wholesome and giving nature. So when a clip surfaced of her having paid for two streamers' expensive dinner, it wasn't very difficult for fans to believe the same.

The streamers, however, had a hard time believing that it was actually Imane "Pokimane" Anys who had paid for their dinner, and kept thinking that someone was pulling a prank on them, pretending to be the popular RTS owner.

"Wait, you're joking. Pokimane?"

Pokimane surprises two Twitch streamers by paying for their dinner

Twitch streamers CookSux and MeesterKeem were out for dinner, livestreaming the whole thing when they received a pleasant surprise from their waiter. The attendant informed the streamers that their bill had already been cleared, which left the streamers very confused.

When they asked for a name as to who cleared their bill, they were left wide-eyed when the attendant informed them that it was Pokimane.

"No way! Did you see her? Did they pay you a good tip?"

When the waiter assured them that it was indeed Pokimane, as they had spoken to the streamer themselves, the streamers asked if they had been tipped properly. The waiter replied in the affirmative, saying that everything had been taken care of.

Both the streamers were left too stunned to speak for a considerable amount of time before they composed themselves and started arguing about who it was between them that Pokimane remembered/recognized.

Both streamers jumped on the opportunity and left a public message for the OfflineTV streamer, asking her if she would be interested in collaborating with them for a future stream.

While a certain section of the Twitch streamers' chat is still skeptical about whether the streamers have been pranked or not, this sweet gesture is not very uncharacteristic of Pokimane.

Pokimane recently even decided to turn Santa for her fans, where she bought them things from their Amazon wishlists. The items ranged from art supplies to home supplies, and the streamer was more than happy to give back to her community.

Naturally, it is entirely possible that Pokimane paid for the streamers' dinner in her current spirit of giving.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan