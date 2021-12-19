"Santa Poki is back": Pokimane asks fans to post their Amazon wishlist, buys it for them

Pokimane recently took to Twitter to announce the return of "Santa Poki," who buys gifts for her fans. She asked her fans to post their Amazon wishlists on her Twitter thread, following which she would buy things for them from the wishlists.

Fans jumped on the opportunity, asking for things ranging from sketchbooks to blanket hoodies, and the Moroccan streamer made all their wishes come true.

Pokimane turns Santa for her fans on Christmas

Imane decided to surprise her fans and become Santa for them this Christmas. Several fans asked her for different things, ranging from school supplies to things for their pets or partners, and the streamer obliged to almost all of them.

pokimane @pokimanelol @theresjude hope the 10 books make it there okay with international shipping ❤️ check your amazon just in case for any customs clearance @theresjude hope the 10 books make it there okay with international shipping ❤️ check your amazon just in case for any customs clearance

pokimane @pokimanelol @Leilax_Art how about sketchbook and those markers 🥰 buying both for uuu @Leilax_Art how about sketchbook and those markers 🥰 buying both for uuu

megan maximoff @megzzbtw

just some things for our new apartment and my kitties 🤍😍 @pokimanelol QUEEN!! amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls… just some things for our new apartment and my kitties 🤍😍 @pokimanelol QUEEN!! amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls… just some things for our new apartment and my kitties 🤍😍

pokimane @pokimanelol @megzzbtw presents for you and your kittiesss 😊 ho ho ho~ santa poki coming on saturday @megzzbtw presents for you and your kittiesss 😊 ho ho ho~ santa poki coming on saturday

However, fans also had some demands that Poki could not fulfill.

Asyc :D @AsycLoL



make her come back 😥 @pokimanelol Hi santa poki can you...make her come back 😥 @pokimanelol Hi santa poki can you... make her come back 😥

Dalton @_Dalfun @pokimanelol hi santa poki heres my student loan bill 🙃 @pokimanelol hi santa poki heres my student loan bill 🙃 https://t.co/RMYwfmSATH

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Pokimane has done the Santa Poki initiative. She did the same thing last year as well, where she offered to buy her fans things from their Amazon wishlists and bought presents for several of them in the spirit of Christmas.

The RTS co-founder often does things like this for her viewers, which makes her relationship with them a lot more special and close-hearted.

Mizkif also turned Santa for his fans this year

The Santa initiative is catching on among streamers, as Poki's fellow streamer and friend, Mizkif, also jumped onto the bandwagon. He also decided to buy things for his Twitch chat this year for Christmas. Amidst them was a struggling college student, and Mizkif won his fans' hearts with his next move.

The streamer offered to buy the student two OTK monitors which came with a big keyboard. Furthermore, he also offered to pay $5000 for the student's college. However, Mizkif revealed that he would do these only under a certain condition.

"Promise me you won't drop out of school."

He made the student promise him that he would not drop out of school and complete his education, and only then would he hold up his end of the deal.

This was a rather sweet gesture from Mizkif, showing that he actually cared for his fans and their well-being.

