"Promise you will stay in school": Mizkif offers a student $5K for college and a deal he can't refuse

During a recent livestream, Mizkif was in conversation with one of his viewers, a college student. The streamer offered the student money and two monitors only if he promised not to drop out of college.

"If you promise me, dude. If you promise me that you'll stay in school, I'll give you $5000 for your college. You just have to promise me you'll stay in school."

Mizkif offers huge rewards to student if they promise not to drop out of school

Mizkif was recently conducting a livestream where he would buy gifts for his Twitch chat from their Amazon wishlist. During this livestream, he came across a viewer who was a struggling college student.

In conversation with the student, Mizkif offered to give him two monitors worth $5,000 along with $5,000 in cash for his college. However, the OTK streamer had one condition to provide the student with these gifts.

"Promise me you won't drop out of school."

Mizkif offers OTK monitors to a struggling student (Image via Mizkif on Twitch)

The monitors that Mizkif offered were presumably OTK monitors. The streamer mentioned that they came with a big keyboard as well.

Mizkif showered Twitch viewers with surprises

Mizkif has always been a streamer who is great at entertaining his viewers. Be it farming drama or his entertaining streams with fellow streamers, his livestreams are always a treat to watch.

During a recent livestream, he had a great surprise for his fans, where he decided to dance for them. He "threw it back" for his viewers as he performed for City Girls' Twerkulator. The streamer deleted the clip from his channel soon after, but his fans were quick to clip the video and share it on their channels, plastering the video on the internet forever.

Adding to Mizkif's misery, his fellow OTK member Cyr joined his livestream as he twerked to the song. As expected, the streamer was stunned and exclaimed:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Wow, this is content, huh."

Edited by Srijan Sen