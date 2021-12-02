"I am not like Miz": Emiru after viewers draw a striking similarity between her and Mizkif

During a recent livestream, popular cosplay Twitch streamer Emiru retaliated against fans who said that she was becoming more and more like Mizkif by doing things that he does. This came after a popular clip of Emiru clearing her throat after she slit her eyebrow. Fans humorously claimed that both of those were things that Mizkif did, so she must have picked it up from him.

"No! He picked that up from me. And I don't even, like, do that on purpose. I literally just cleared my throat because my throat's always stuffed!"

Emiru expresses her displeasure about being compared to Mizkif

Emiru has been associated with Mizkif on the internet ever since she started collaborating with OTK and appearing on Mizkif's streams quite regularly. She even moved into the OTK creator house shortly after, and fans suspect the two might even be dating.

However, Emiru recently expressed her displeasure upon being compared to Mizkif, and slammed allegations that she was copying things that Mizkif does. While the assumption seems somewhat logical with respect to the eyebrow slit, it is very bizarre in terms of Emiru clearing her throat. In fact, the streamer explained that it was not even something that was her 'thing', she simply cleared her throat because it felt stuffed. However, she also jokingly said that even though it was not her signature thing, she did it before Mizkif did, so he copied it from her.

"I don't even do that on purpose! And I was doing that first!"

It is also worth noting that Emiru has also been compared to Mizkif's former partner, Maya Higa, in terms of their ethnicity, behavior, and also how they interact with Mizkif. So, funnily enough, Emiru has been labeled both "Mizkif 2.0" and "Maya 2.0."

Emiru has risen to fame rather unexpectedly, especially after her collaborations with OTK and Mizkif. Therefore, it is only natural that fans would draw comparisons between the two streamers. However, saying that Emiru was copying Mizkif's style for clearing her throat on livestream is truly rather bizarre.

