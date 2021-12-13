"The legend": Mizkif surprises viewers with Cx-affiliated Twitch streamer Hyphonix

Matthew "Mizkif' Rinaudo surprised viewers of his Twitch livestream by inviting John "Hyphonix" Shevchenko to his house.

Hyphonix had been part of Mizkif's old group of friends, referred to as "Cx", when Rinaudo used to hang out with Paul "Ice Poseidon" Denino. Seeing Shevchenko on stream shocked many, as the two hadn't interacted on stream in a while.

After Hyphonix's surprise visit, Mizkif's viewers hope to see Ice Poseidon on stream as well

During his latest Twitch livestream, Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo was hanging out with his "sister" Emily Rinaudo, when he was visited by a nostalgic face belonging to John "Hyphonix" Shevchenko.

The two have known each other since they would film content with Paul "Ice Poseidon" Denino, a controversial streamer who became popular in 2017.

Partway through a stream with Emily, Mizkif heard knocks on his door and got up to open it, when the door was opened by the person on the other side.

As soon as he caught a glance at Hyphonix's face, Mizkif yelled in shock:

"Dude, no way! Get in here."

The two content creators hugged and Mizkif's chat could be seen exploding with excitement from the live reunion. The streamer proceeded to give a short introduction to new viewers who were likely unaware of his old friend's identity:

"Dude, if you guys don't know who this is, it's Hyphonix, the legend. He is a legend. What's going on?"

Hyphonix stated that he was stopping by in Texas just for the day to say hi to old friends and would be on his way to Canada next via roadtrip.

Mizkif asked Hyphonix if he still does Twitch, to which he replied that he doesn't very often, as he was afraid to get banned again after his initial couple of bans. However, the content creator regularly uploads to YouTube and streams on the platform several days a week.

Prior to his current internet fame, Mizkif got his start on Twitch and YouTube by being a camera man for IRL streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" Denino. Shevchenko was a friend of Ice Poseidon's and part of his Cx Network group.

In recent days, many people from Mizkif's past have shown up on his stream, with one of the only few left to do so being Ice Poseidon. Fans hope to see Denino make a surprise appearance sooner or later.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ice Poseidon had been on a break from creating content for some time and recently returned to streaming mid-2021.

Edited by Sabine Algur